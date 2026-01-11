The GODZILLA MINUS ONE Sequel Just Dated The King Of Monster's Next Rampage For Late-2026

Director Takashi Yamazaki’s highly anticipated sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, has officially locked in a 2026 release date for its North American theatrical run.

During the most recent San Diego Comic-Con in July, it was revealed that filming on the sequel is set to begin on August 30 under the working title Super Blockbuster Monster Movie. The follow-up has also been confirmed as another period piece.

It’s now been confirmed that the sequel will arrive in North American theaters through GKIDS on November 6, 2026, just days after its Japanese premiere on November 3, appropriately timed to coincide with Godzilla Day in Japan.

Godzilla Minus One emerged as a surprise breakout in 2023, pulling in $115 million worldwide on a remarkably lean $15 million budget.

It also made franchise history by winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, the first Oscar ever awarded to a Godzilla film.

Minus One ended its North American theatrical run as the 3rd highest-grossing foreign-language film of all-time after Life is Beautiful and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Other than Yamazaki's return there are no other confirmed details about the sequel at this time, although several of the original cast are expected to return as well.

It's also thought (but unconfirmed at this time) that Yamazaki will introduce a kaiju adversary for Godzilla to face in Minus Zero, potentially Mecha Godzilla. That expectation is based on comments he made in a recent interview with Empire Magazine.

"I don’t know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju vs kaiju with human drama, that challenge, is something I would like to explore," he told the magazine.

"When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component."

"In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."