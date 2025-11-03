GODZILLA MINUS ZERO: Toho Releases First Teaser And Promo Art For Takashi Yamazaki's Sequel

Takashi Yamazaki's highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla Minus One has been given an official title, and Toho has also released a first teaser and some promo art...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

After bringing the monstrously successful and critically-acclaimed Godzilla Minus One to the screen, it was confirmed last year that Takashi Yamazaki would return as writer, director, and VFX supervisor on the next Japanese Godzilla movie.

During this year’s “Godzilla Day 2025” event in Tokyo on Monday morning, Toho announced that the sequel will be titled Godzilla Minus Zero (styled Godzilla -0.0), while also unveiling the first artwork and teaser (there's no footage from the movie, unfortunately).

Plot details remain under wraps, but the ending of Minus One did leave the door open for a follow-up, with a mysterious black mark starting to form on Noriko's neck, and the destroyed (or so we thought) Godzilla beginning to reform in the depths of the ocean.

According to THR, "the new film is being positioned not just as a sequel but as a statement piece. Yamazaki and Toho are reportedly locking in a late-2026 global release window, with production ramping up in New Zealand and Norway later this year."

During a recent interview with Empire, Yamazaki indicated that he might be interested in having the King of the Monsters face-off against another Kaiju in the sequel.

"I don’t know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju vs kaiju with human drama, that challenge, is something I would like to explore. When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component."

Yamazaki previously outlined his original pitch for Minus One, while explaining that unusual title.

"Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title Godzilla Minus One was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if "fear" itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair. I think this is the culmination of all the films I have made to date, and one that deserves to be "experienced" rather than "watched" in the theater. I hope you will experience the most terrifying Godzilla in the best possible environment."

Minus One went on to become the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla film of all time, taking in over $116 million worldwide on a reported budget of $15 million.

"In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/3/2025, 11:08 AM
I still have to watch the original, but I heard nothing but good things about the first one. Here's hoping they do just as well or better this time around.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/3/2025, 11:09 AM
Minus one is the BEST Godzilla movie to date, and this is coming from a die hard life long fan. I can't wait to see what this guy does next. everything he is saying... is making me happy. LFG
Baf
Baf - 11/3/2025, 11:21 AM
Agreed. The best Godzilla movie to date, by far! This is probably the first time I have ever actively looked forward to a Godzilla movie.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/3/2025, 11:24 AM
I remember seeing Minus One opening day in Dolby. It was the best experience ever. The missing ingredient to these movies are stories about the humans. Most of the time they're vanilla and generic. Most of the time it's bureaucratic jargon. Other than '54 and Minus One, the rest are action movies. Going by this title, I'd assume this is going to be the origin for this Zilla. I'm so [frick]ing hyped! And the best thing about it, is pausing Koici and Noriko's story. The third movie will be gigantic!



The best part about all of this : tiny budgets that look like a 200 million dollar movie. There's a reason why Takashi Yamazaki was making the rounds in Hollywood after winning the Oscar for VFX.

If you have a 7.1 audio setup or higher, buy the Minus One physical disc. It had the Atmos 7.1 track, streaming only has 5.1. ANYTHING on streaming is eac3 5.1 which is a compressed version of TrueHD 7.1, only this audio track will add the height speakers if you have a 9.1 surround system or higher. It goes TrueHD 7.1, DTS-HD MA 7.1, TrueHD 5.1 and DTS-HD MA 5.1, eac3 5.1(fake dolby atmos), ac3 5.1, then AAC whatever (most services use this trash)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/3/2025, 11:31 AM
*the 7.1 atmos track is only in Japanese, the English track is 5.1 TrueHD.
Skip to this scene and blow your mind!

Happy Godzilla Day!
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/3/2025, 11:27 AM
Let Yamazaki cook
SirReginald
SirReginald - 11/3/2025, 11:27 AM
The first one was so good. A lower budget and creativity from genuinely talented people makes for better movies. I wonder if this will be a prequel or a will it be set in the 60’s? A retro-futuristic 60’s.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/3/2025, 11:37 AM
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/3/2025, 12:16 PM
Super excited for Goo.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/3/2025, 12:22 PM
I really hope they DON'T introduce another Kaiju. I think Minus 1 did a perfect job of Godzilla being this terrifying threat whose going to be coming back for revenge, plus wherever they are going with the Noriko's mark, which I'm assuming, or hoping, will be to maybe have a sickness that's infecting the world, and not turning them into a kaiju themselves.

