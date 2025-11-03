GODZILLA MINUS ZERO: Toho Releases First Teaser And Promo Art For Takashi Yamazaki's Sequel

After bringing the monstrously successful and critically-acclaimed Godzilla Minus One to the screen, it was confirmed last year that Takashi Yamazaki would return as writer, director, and VFX supervisor on the next Japanese Godzilla movie.

During this year’s “Godzilla Day 2025” event in Tokyo on Monday morning, Toho announced that the sequel will be titled Godzilla Minus Zero (styled Godzilla -0.0), while also unveiling the first artwork and teaser (there's no footage from the movie, unfortunately).

Plot details remain under wraps, but the ending of Minus One did leave the door open for a follow-up, with a mysterious black mark starting to form on Noriko's neck, and the destroyed (or so we thought) Godzilla beginning to reform in the depths of the ocean.

According to THR, "the new film is being positioned not just as a sequel but as a statement piece. Yamazaki and Toho are reportedly locking in a late-2026 global release window, with production ramping up in New Zealand and Norway later this year."

During a recent interview with Empire, Yamazaki indicated that he might be interested in having the King of the Monsters face-off against another Kaiju in the sequel.

"I don’t know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju vs kaiju with human drama, that challenge, is something I would like to explore. When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component."

Yamazaki previously outlined his original pitch for Minus One, while explaining that unusual title.

"Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title Godzilla Minus One was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if "fear" itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair. I think this is the culmination of all the films I have made to date, and one that deserves to be "experienced" rather than "watched" in the theater. I hope you will experience the most terrifying Godzilla in the best possible environment."

Minus One went on to become the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla film of all time, taking in over $116 million worldwide on a reported budget of $15 million.

"In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."