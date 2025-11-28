THUNDERBOLTS* Star Wyatt Russell To Lead MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Spin-off...A Prequel To The Prequel

Nexus Point News (via SFFGazette.com) is reporting that Apple TV is moving forward with a currently untitled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters prequel. Avengers: Doomsday star Wyatt Russell will reprise his role as the young Lee Shaw, a role he shares with his father, Kurt Russell, in the main series.

The site explains that, "The series will be set during the Cold War and grapple with tensions between the United States and Russia in a world of monsters."

Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi) has been tapped to serve as the prequel's showrunner. He's also set to executive produce with his wife and producing partner Tory Tunnell through their production company Safehouse Pictures. As well as starring, Russell is on board as executive producer.

The series will begin production in Prague next summer, so it shouldn't be too long before we learn more about what to expect. As we write this, Apple TV has now officially announced the project.

It's interesting that this Monarch: Legacy of Monsters spin-off is putting the spotlight on the younger Shaw, especially as his story is already being told there. Apple TV clearly believes there's room to expand on that with this series, and it should be interesting to discover how the show fits into wider plans for the MonsterVerse.

The franchise began with Godzilla in 2014, and it's since expanded with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

Apple TV recently released the first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. That "will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance," reads the official synopsis. "The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea."

"The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon," it concludes.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2's cast includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. The series will run for 10 episodes, and the premiere will be followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

As always, stay tuned for updates on that and this spin-off series.