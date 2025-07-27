GODZILLA SDCC Updates Reveal MINUS ONE Sequel's Start Date While SHIN GODZILLA Rumors Get Sidelined

During the Godzilla at 70: Seven Decades of the King of the Monsters panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to some exciting updates, especially about the sequel to Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki.
The sequel is set to start filming on August 30 under the placeholder title that roughly translates to, Super Blockbuster Monster Movie.
Like its predecessor, it was confirmed that the sequel will also be a period piece, continuing the retro setting that helped define the first film's tone and atmosphere.
The panel also touched on a new Kai-Sei era comic book series from IDW. The series is written by Tim Seeley (Grayson, Hack/Slash, Local Man) with art from Nikola Čižmešija (Sword of Azrael, Batman and Robin).
The comic offers a fresh take on Godzilla mythology, reinterpreting how different nations respond to the kaiju threat. In Japan, kaiju are increasingly viewed as a natural disaster, an unstoppable force best studied and endured, much like the approach seen in Kaiju No. 8.
Meanwhile, the U.S.-based G-Force refuses to back down, opting for an all-out military offensive despite past failures, determined to take the fight directly to Godzilla no matter the cost.
Shinji Higuchi, co-director of Shin Godzilla, wrapped up the SDCC panel with an exciting reveal of new footage from the upcoming 4K restoration of Shin Godzilla, which hits theaters on August 14.
However, when asked about the recent rumor of a potential sequel, Higuchi skillfully dodged the topic, offering no confirmation and leaving fans with nothing but questions and no answers.
While there was no update on the rumored Shin Godzilla sequel, fans were excited to learn that production on the Godzilla Minus One follow-up is set to begin soon.
The news has stirred anticipation among kaiju fans, many of whom are hoping to see classic Toho creatures like Anguirus or Biollante appear, or to get a first look at Takashi Yamazaki’s take on legendary enemies like King Ghidorah or MechaGodzilla.
