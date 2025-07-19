Fascinating New Toho GODZILLA Movie News Surfaces From Japan: Three Films Are In Development

It’s hard to think of a better time in history to be a Godzilla fan.

The MonsterVerse continues to expand with the upcoming release of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, hitting U.S. theaters on March 26, 2027. But the action isn’t limited to Hollywood as Japan has some major plans of its own.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, there are currently three Godzilla theatrical films in development in Japan, including sequels to both Godzilla Minus One and Shin Godzilla.

While a follow-up to Minus One had already been confirmed, news of another Shin Godzilla entry comes as a welcome surprise for longtime fans.

Shin Godzilla, released in 2016, presents a bold and unsettling reimagining of the classic monster, emphasizing realism and political commentary.

The film centers on Japan's government as it scrambles to deal with the sudden appearance of a strange, rapidly mutating creature.

Rather than focusing solely on action, the story highlights the confusion, red tape, and internal conflicts that slow down the response, offering a sharp critique of bureaucratic inefficiency.

Godzilla is depicted not just as a monster, but as a chilling, ever-changing natural disaster, alien and emotionless.

The film was a major hit in Japan, earning around ¥8.25 billion (roughly $78 million USD), making it the country’s top-grossing live-action film of 2016 and the most successful Godzilla movie in Japan to date. Globally, it brought in over $80 million.

Critics responded positively, applauding its unique approach that blended political satire with the intensity of a disaster film.

The fresh, horrifying portrayal of Godzilla and the film’s commentary on crisis management helped it win seven Japan Academy Prizes, including Best Picture and Best Director.

In recent years, Shin Godzilla has been somewhat eclipsed by the massive success of Godzilla Minus One, but the two films offer vastly different takes on the legendary kaiju.

Shin Godzilla presents a sharp, politically charged narrative that focuses on government dysfunction and red tape during a national crisis.

The film transforms Godzilla into a metaphor for institutional paralysis, delivering a tense, satirical look at how bureaucracy fails in the face of disaster.

By contrast, Godzilla Minus One, released in 2023, shifts the spotlight to personal struggle and emotional resilience. Set in post-war Japan, it tells a deeply human story centered on grief, survival, and redemption, using Godzilla as a symbol of trauma and national recovery.

Now, a third Japanese Godzilla project is reportedly in development, and this one takes an unexpected turn.

According to early reports, it will be an original story that doesn’t feature Godzilla at all, but instead focuses on one of his iconic foes, such as Mechagodzilla or Rodan, or potentially even Mothra.