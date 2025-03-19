GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1 First Look Pits Earth's Mightiest Heroes Against The King Of The Monsters

This June, the King of the Monsters faces off against Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Godzilla vs. Avengers by Eisner Award-winning writer David F. Walker (Planet of the Apes) and artist George Jeanty (Star Wars: Mace Windu). This is the fifth in a series of six comic book one-shots pitting Earth's Mightiest Kaiju against Marvel's superheroes.

Taking place across various eras of both Marvel Comics and Godzilla storytelling, the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. one-shots kick off next week in Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and John Romita Jr.

That takes place in the Silver Age, with Godzilla then taking on the Jade Giant in a '70s-inspired slugfest with the strongest there is in the pages of Godzilla vs. Hulk #1 by Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli.

From there, he'll have a pulse-pounding encounter with a black-suited Spidey in Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Nick Bradshaw, and a throwdown with Marvel's Merry Mutants during their '90s heyday in Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 by Fabian Nicieza and Emilio Laiso.

As for this instalment, Godzilla will march into the 21st Century to take on Brian Michael Bendis' groundbreaking New Avengers lineup.

Here's the official description for Godzilla vs. Avengers #1:

The original New Avengers return to face an unstoppable enemy - Godzilla! In the aftermath of a massive battle between Godzilla, Fin Fang Foom, the Avengers and Jet Jaguar, S.H.I.E.L.D. tries to make sense of what went down – but everyone’s telling a different story! What really happened during that fateful clash? Find out when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take on Earth’s Mightiest Kaiju!

"As a child, I was raised on Godzilla movies, and as an adult, the New Avengers was a beautiful reminder of why I love comics," Walker shared. "The lineup of iconic characters in the New Avengers was a beautiful mix of quirky personalities and big adventures that kept me coming back every month."

"Bringing Godzilla and the New Avengers together for an epic showdown has allowed me to work with characters I have loved for a long time, in a way that I hope is as entertaining for fans to read as it was for me to write," he added.

Below, you can check out Godzilla vs. Avengers #1's covers, including the main cover by New Avengers artist Leinil Francis Yu, the latest in Nick Bradshaw's "Monster Homage" and Lee Garbett's "Vs." variant cover lines, and pieces by Michael Allred and Mitsushiro Arita.