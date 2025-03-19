GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1 First Look Pits Earth's Mightiest Heroes Against The King Of The Monsters

GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1 First Look Pits Earth's Mightiest Heroes Against The King Of The Monsters

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at June's Godzilla vs. Avengers #1, a comic that will pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Earth's Mightiest Kaiju, the King of the Monsters, Godzilla! Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This June, the King of the Monsters faces off against Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Godzilla vs. Avengers by Eisner Award-winning writer David F. Walker (Planet of the Apes) and artist George Jeanty (Star Wars: Mace Windu). This is the fifth in a series of six comic book one-shots pitting Earth's Mightiest Kaiju against Marvel's superheroes.

Taking place across various eras of both Marvel Comics and Godzilla storytelling, the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. one-shots kick off next week in Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and John Romita Jr. 

That takes place in the Silver Age, with Godzilla then taking on the Jade Giant in a '70s-inspired slugfest with the strongest there is in the pages of Godzilla vs. Hulk #1 by Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli.

From there, he'll have a pulse-pounding encounter with a black-suited Spidey in Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Nick Bradshaw, and a throwdown with Marvel's Merry Mutants during their '90s heyday in Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 by Fabian Nicieza and Emilio Laiso.

As for this instalment, Godzilla will march into the 21st Century to take on Brian Michael Bendis' groundbreaking New Avengers lineup.

Here's the official description for Godzilla vs. Avengers #1:

The original New Avengers return to face an unstoppable enemy - Godzilla! In the aftermath of a massive battle between Godzilla, Fin Fang Foom, the Avengers and Jet Jaguar, S.H.I.E.L.D. tries to make sense of what went down – but everyone’s telling a different story! What really happened during that fateful clash? Find out when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take on Earth’s Mightiest Kaiju!

"As a child, I was raised on Godzilla movies, and as an adult, the New Avengers was a beautiful reminder of why I love comics," Walker shared. "The lineup of iconic characters in the New Avengers was a beautiful mix of quirky personalities and big adventures that kept me coming back every month."

"Bringing Godzilla and the New Avengers together for an epic showdown has allowed me to work with characters I have loved for a long time, in a way that I hope is as entertaining for fans to read as it was for me to write," he added. 

Below, you can check out Godzilla vs. Avengers #1's covers, including the main cover by New Avengers artist Leinil Francis Yu, the latest in Nick Bradshaw's "Monster Homage" and Lee Garbett's "Vs." variant cover lines, and pieces by Michael Allred and Mitsushiro Arita. 

GODZILLAVSAVEN2025001-Cover
GODZILLAVSAVEN2025001-Bradshaw-Monster
GODZILLAVSAVENGERS2025001-Allred-Kingof-Monsters
GODZILLAVSAVEN2025001-Arita
GODZILLAVSAVEN2025001-Vs-Garbett

GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1
Written by DAVID F. WALKER
Art by GEORGES JEANTY
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Monster Homage Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
Godzilla King of the Monsters Homage Variant Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED
Variant Cover by MITSUHIRO ARITA
Vs. Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT
On Sale 6/18

PHOENIX #12 Will Feature The Miraculous Return Of Jean Grey's Older Sister, Sara Grey
Related:

PHOENIX #12 Will Feature The Miraculous Return Of Jean Grey's Older Sister, Sara Grey
TVA Issue #4 Reveals That This IS The MCU's Scarlet Witch... But There's A Twist - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

TVA Issue #4 Reveals That This IS The MCU's Scarlet Witch... But There's A Twist - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/19/2025, 9:37 AM
User Comment Image
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 3/19/2025, 9:38 AM
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/19/2025, 9:54 AM
Where is the A-Force when you need them
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 3/19/2025, 9:58 AM
Jaysus, its the new avengers and all. Iron Man's gonna need a bigger suit. They might have stood a chance with Thor on side.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/19/2025, 10:17 AM
Didn't Godzilla just take on the JLA last year? He's going through all the major comic book publisher's groups.

Archie and the Gang better get ready.

User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/19/2025, 10:18 AM
Eh, got my fill with Godzilla Vs Justice League
DREAMER
DREAMER - 3/19/2025, 10:25 AM
We need a Godzilla vs Transformers and a g.i Joe vs King Kong, too
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/19/2025, 10:33 AM

Why not? Goofy mash up stuff like this is what comics were made for.

YEEHAW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder