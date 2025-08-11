SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Reportedly The Wall-Crawler's "Biggest" Movie Yet; New Meme-Worthy Set Photo Drops

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will give fans the street-level adventure they've been crying out for since Spider-Man: No Way Home's epilogue. However, just because the web-slinger is no longer facing world-ending threats, it doesn't mean his next movie is going to be small in scale.

The Punisher, The Hulk, and The Scorpion are just three confirmed potential antagonists, with Tombstone, Boomerang, and more also rumoured to be thrown into the mix of what could be a New York City gang war.

Insider @MyTimeToShineH has shared what appear to be some pretty reliable Spidey scoops in recent weeks, and has just made a bold claim about the next Marvel Studios movie.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the biggest Spidey movie yet," they write. "Despite being more 'street-level,' it’s even been described to me as Captain America: The Winter Soldier for Spider-Man." You'll remember that the 2014 movie led to the end of S.H.I.E.L.D., and had far-reaching consequences for the wider MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday, and a couple of insiders have hinted that it might have a Multiversal element to it (our theory is that Sadie Sink could be playing the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker).

Plus, if it's true that we're getting Savage Hulk, that may mean the Jade Giant has a completely different personality heading into the next Avengers movies. Most fans appear ready to move on from "Smart Hulk," so that potential change will likely be welcomed.

Regardless of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's impact on other MCU projects, Marvel Studios looks set to take the character back to his roots in the opening chapter of what should be a very different trilogy for the flagship hero shared with Sony Pictures.

"I’m obviously over the moon and so excited," Holland recently said of shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. And I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID; we shot the entire film on stages."

He continued, "Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again."

And finally, we present to you the most meme-worthy set photo in recent memory:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.