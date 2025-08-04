SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY: Everything You Need To Know About The Movie's SIX Rumored Villains

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is fast approaching, and filming is officially underway in Glasgow, Scotland. The Punisher and The Hulk are both confirmed to appear, as is the returning Scorpion (Spidey first crossed paths with Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming). Several other villains have been rumoured to appear in the movie, though none are as well-known as characters like the Green Goblin, Electro, and Doctor Octopus. That's why we've put together this handy guide for you. As well as recapping where they first debuted and what kind of threat these bad guys pose to Tom Holland's Peter Parker, we explore what they're likely to add to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the story filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is telling. To learn more about this sinixter lineup of villains, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

6. Tarantula The first Tarantula, Anton Miguel Rodriguez, debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #134. Created by Gerry Conway and Ross Andru, he was a revolutionary from Delvadia who became a government enforcer, taking on the Tarantula mantle and wielding venom-laced boot spikes. His U.S. crime spree, starting with a Hudson River ferry heist, was thwarted by Spider-Man and the Punisher, making him a fitting choice of villain for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even if his role is a relatively minor one. We wouldn't build an entire movie around a character like Tarantula, but he'd be a fitting secondary baddie who can team up with The Scorpion (leading to some amazing fight scenes in the process). Don't be shocked if he ultimately takes a bullet from Frank Castle, though.



5. Boomerang Boomerang, a.k.a. Fred Myers, is best known for his trick boomerangs and has often clashed with Spider-Man. Debuting in Tales to Astonish #81 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Myers was a baseball prodigy turned criminal after a bribery scandal. Interestingly, he first appeared as a Hulk foe, and even led a pretty ineffective version of the Sinister Six for a time before becoming Peter Parker's roommate. The latter concept might be fun to explore here, though we'd expect him to have a pretty minor role in this movie. Whether he's another superpowered C-Lister targeted by The Punisher or a dumb supervillain who finds himself on the receiving end of a beating from the Jade Giant, we're intrigued to see what Fred brings to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



4. Tombstone Lonnie Lincoln was majorly overhauled in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, so who knows what we'll get on the big screen next year. Debuting in Web of Spider-Man #36, he's an albino enforcer with superhuman strength, durability, and razor-sharp teeth. This Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk creation survived a chemical explosion that made him a true force to be reckoned with. His daughter is Janice Lincoln, a.k.a. the villainous Beetle, and in recent years, he's gone from mob heavy to Kingpin of Crime wannabe. Assuming the Man Without Fear takes Mayor Wilson Fisk down in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, a power vacuum in New York might be what leads to the characters listed here attempting to fill the void. That makes Tombstone a contender for one of this movie's lead villains.



3. Ramrod Ramrod is a cyborg and primarily a foe of Daredevil and Spider-Man. Debuting in Daredevil #103, he was created by Steve Gerber and Don Heck and introduced as a construction foreman gravely injured in an accident. Transformed into a cyborg by corrupt attorney Kerwin J. Broderick and Moondragon using Titan's advanced tech, Ramrod gained all manner of powers and was blackmailed into helping Broderick rule San Francisco. He's a goon, and after his debut, has been treated as a comedic foil. There's chatter online about a scene where The Punisher guns down several C and D-List supervillains in a bar, so don't be shocked if Ramrod is among them. Of course, we can't help but wonder who is outfitting these villains.



2. Mister Negative Martin Li was a huge part of Marvel Comics' "Brand New Day" era of storytelling and was brought into the Marvel Universe by Dan Slott and Steve McNiven in Amazing Spider-Man #546. One of the armoured vehicles on set has a demonic symbol, suggesting Mister Negative is in the movie. His comic book counterpart leads the Inner Demons gang, and after being subjected to experimental drugs as a child, he developed a split personality. One was an evil crimelord, while the other was a kind philanthropist running the F.E.A.S.T. shelter. As Mister Negative, the villain wields a corrupting touch, capable of twisting the mind of even Spider-Man...and, oh, a Hulk, for example. Li may be why the Green Goliath goes Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, making him a pivotal part of the story being told here.

