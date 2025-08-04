SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY: Everything You Need To Know About The Movie's SIX Rumored Villains

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature The Hulk and The Punisher, but what of the movie's villains? Here's everything you need to know about The Scorpion, Tarantula, Tombstone, and more...

By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2025 12:08 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is fast approaching, and filming is officially underway in Glasgow, Scotland. The Punisher and The Hulk are both confirmed to appear, as is the returning Scorpion (Spidey first crossed paths with Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Several other villains have been rumoured to appear in the movie, though none are as well-known as characters like the Green Goblin, Electro, and Doctor Octopus. That's why we've put together this handy guide for you.

As well as recapping where they first debuted and what kind of threat these bad guys pose to Tom Holland's Peter Parker, we explore what they're likely to add to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the story filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is telling.

To learn more about this sinixter lineup of villains, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

6. Tarantula

The first Tarantula, Anton Miguel Rodriguez, debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #134. Created by Gerry Conway and Ross Andru, he was a revolutionary from Delvadia who became a government enforcer, taking on the Tarantula mantle and wielding venom-laced boot spikes.

His U.S. crime spree, starting with a Hudson River ferry heist, was thwarted by Spider-Man and the Punisher, making him a fitting choice of villain for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even if his role is a relatively minor one. 

We wouldn't build an entire movie around a character like Tarantula, but he'd be a fitting secondary baddie who can team up with The Scorpion (leading to some amazing fight scenes in the process). Don't be shocked if he ultimately takes a bullet from Frank Castle, though. 
 

5. Boomerang

Boomerang, a.k.a. Fred Myers, is best known for his trick boomerangs and has often clashed with Spider-Man. Debuting in Tales to Astonish #81 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Myers was a baseball prodigy turned criminal after a bribery scandal.

Interestingly, he first appeared as a Hulk foe, and even led a pretty ineffective version of the Sinister Six for a time before becoming Peter Parker's roommate. The latter concept might be fun to explore here, though we'd expect him to have a pretty minor role in this movie. 

Whether he's another superpowered C-Lister targeted by The Punisher or a dumb supervillain who finds himself on the receiving end of a beating from the Jade Giant, we're intrigued to see what Fred brings to Spider-Man: Brand New Day
 

4. Tombstone

Lonnie Lincoln was majorly overhauled in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, so who knows what we'll get on the big screen next year. Debuting in Web of Spider-Man #36, he's an albino enforcer with superhuman strength, durability, and razor-sharp teeth.

This Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk creation survived a chemical explosion that made him a true force to be reckoned with. His daughter is Janice Lincoln, a.k.a. the villainous Beetle, and in recent years, he's gone from mob heavy to Kingpin of Crime wannabe.

Assuming the Man Without Fear takes Mayor Wilson Fisk down in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, a power vacuum in New York might be what leads to the characters listed here attempting to fill the void. That makes Tombstone a contender for one of this movie's lead villains. 
 

3. Ramrod

Ramrod is a cyborg and primarily a foe of Daredevil and Spider-Man. Debuting in Daredevil #103, he was created by Steve Gerber and Don Heck and introduced as a construction foreman gravely injured in an accident.

Transformed into a cyborg by corrupt attorney Kerwin J. Broderick and Moondragon using Titan's advanced tech, Ramrod gained all manner of powers and was blackmailed into helping Broderick rule San Francisco. He's a goon, and after his debut, has been treated as a comedic foil.

There's chatter online about a scene where The Punisher guns down several C and D-List supervillains in a bar, so don't be shocked if Ramrod is among them. Of course, we can't help but wonder who is outfitting these villains. 
 

2. Mister Negative

Martin Li was a huge part of Marvel Comics' "Brand New Day" era of storytelling and was brought into the Marvel Universe by Dan Slott and Steve McNiven in Amazing Spider-Man #546. One of the armoured vehicles on set has a demonic symbol, suggesting Mister Negative is in the movie.

His comic book counterpart leads the Inner Demons gang, and after being subjected to experimental drugs as a child, he developed a split personality. One was an evil crimelord, while the other was a kind philanthropist running the F.E.A.S.T. shelter.

As Mister Negative, the villain wields a corrupting touch, capable of twisting the mind of even Spider-Man...and, oh, a Hulk, for example. Li may be why the Green Goliath goes Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, making him a pivotal part of the story being told here. 
 

1. The Scorpion

Making his debut in Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's Amazing Spider-Man #20, Mac Gargan was a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson to tail Peter Parker. However, a science experiment to make him a match for Spidey drove Gargan mad and left him stuck in his suit. 

The world no longer remembers Peter Parker. J. Jonah Jameson is likely still holding a grudge, though, and would no doubt jump at the chance to fund a villain like the Scorpion to take down Spidey. After Spider-Man: Homecoming, the MCU's Gargan already hates the wall-crawler. 

Heck, Mac Gargan could even get the Symbiote during the final act, becoming Venom before Spider-Man inherits the alien costume, ready for Avengers: Doomsday. That or the door will be left open to Scorpion becoming Venom post-Secret Wars, replacing Eddie Brock. 
 

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/4/2025, 12:07 PM
Spoiler. Punisher and Hulk will help him in the end after some early skirmishes with them. Shocked 😭😭😭
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:12 PM
@vectorsigma - like the "Justice Gang", Krypto and a bunch of journalists helped Superman throughout his entire movie? Yeah, I imagine Hulk and Punisher will give him a hand at some point.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/4/2025, 12:47 PM
@vectorsigma - I'd love that. It'd really show the strength of the symbiote if he needed the hulk and punisher to stop a symbiote powered scorpion
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/4/2025, 12:08 PM
I'm thinking this movie will be what gives Wilson Fisk the idea to fund the real Sinister Six. He probably watches how Six villains gave Spider-Man, The Punisher, and an Avenger difficulty and he hires Scorpion, Shocker, Vulture, Mysterio (William Drone Tech), Mister Negative, and Rhino to be the Sinister Six for Spider-Man 5 and in that movie Peter has the black suit post Secret Wars.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:16 PM
@SonOfAGif - I'd be happy with that, plus throw in Black Cat as the romantic interest in 5... then Spidey 6 can have Venom as the villain and Miles as a "trainee", similar to the second game
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/4/2025, 12:28 PM
@Urubrodi - Black Cat for sure has to be a love interest in 5 and 6. In Spider-Man 6, Peter should try and run FEAST to continue Martin Li and Aunt May's wish for it to thrive and that's where Miles gets introduced as a volunteer for his school. And Spider-Man 7,8,9 should introduce Gwen Stacy and Norman Osborne and make Green Goblin the villain of part 8 with Gwen's death and introduce the real MJ in part 9 with Peter retiring and handing the mantle to Miles.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:32 PM
@SonOfAGif - That's a nice plan, but don't know if we're gonna be getting 9 movies with Tom's Spider-Man.

I imagine they will want to include Gwen as someone he meets in university now or "save" her for Spider-Gwen and use her for Miles, like in the animation.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/4/2025, 12:45 PM
@Urubrodi - For now I am assuming for Holland it will end with six solo films then maybe carry on after that with Spider-Woman or Miles if the MCU is still going as is.

For those that complained of the MCU MJ, Gwen was his first major love interest in the comics who he met at Uni I believe (high school wasn't much more than a crush on someone). He did first meet Mary Jane prior to Gwen when his Aunt set him up on a blind date but the relationship didn't properly begin till after his college years if memory serves.

AS Peter will be in Secret war where Spider-Gwen may be featured I could see them play with that there, if we will ever get an actual Mary Jane unsure but doubt it, least not one of his own anyway.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:52 PM
@Apophis71 - I highly doubt that we will get the proper MJ considering that they already have a character with the MJ initials that was clearly setup to replace her in this universe. Would be surprised if they do that. I can even already see the outrage of some stupid people if they replace Zendaya's MJ with a white version of the character (even though it's the comics version).

Gwen could be done, and this new movie would be the ideal place to introduce her, even though I'd rather have Black Cat.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/4/2025, 12:14 PM
I'd just be glad to get Tombstone and Scorpion finally, hopefully, Gargan gets bonded with a symbiote like the comics down the road.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/4/2025, 12:17 PM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day my most Anticipated movie EVER in the whole history of the MCU.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:18 PM
@AllsGood - lol of course not, it'almost impossible to beat the hype that Infinity War and Endgame had at their time
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/4/2025, 12:34 PM
@Urubrodi - Infinity War and Endgame WHO?

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Historic my two Favorite Superhero's the Incredible Hulk and Amazing Spider-Man are teaming up.

Universal DID own the Hulk Rights but finally got them back to Disney. Sony still owns the Spider-Man Rights but working with Marvel Studios.

PLUS Confirmed the don't Make me Angry Hulks Returns in this movie.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:41 PM
@AllsGood - Sometimes I forget that it's not possible to have a normal conversation with you, that was my bad.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/4/2025, 12:18 PM
Mandos back as Scorpion but hopefully at some point we see Shocker and Prowler return as they’re still out there somewhere
TheDpool
TheDpool - 8/4/2025, 12:24 PM
I bet if these are included, its a quick Spidey montage, showing Peter carrying on doing what he does.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:29 PM
@TheDpool - I really hope Tombstone is not part of some montage, he deserves more than that.

Tarantula, Boomerang and Ramrod sure, they can do whatever they want of those.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 8/4/2025, 12:43 PM
@Urubrodi - Although I do agree here, I can see Tombstone being briefly introduced and possibly used again down the line.

That said, due to his more recent popularity, I'm not sure i can see Mr. Negative being wasted with a one and done cameo.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 12:48 PM
@TheDpool - Oh I didn't mention him cause for me it's almost a given that Mr Negative will be the main villain at this point
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2025, 12:39 PM
I think it would be cool if we have a montage of Peter taking down these lesser villains like Boomerang ,Tarantula and Ramrod as a way to to establish him as a hero and his status quo…

From then on perhaps you could have emerging crime bosses like Tombstone & Mr Negative in a gang war but they reach a truce and in order to deal with their bigger issue in Spider Man & maybe the Punisher who is on their trail hence they hire Gargan and outfit him up as the Scorpion.

Anyway , I get there are always concerns about too many villains but I could see them having specific functions within the narrative so will be interesting to find out what they are (that is if some , if not most of these characters are even in the film).
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/4/2025, 12:43 PM
User Comment Image

Get Farva to play Ramrod and my heart is yours

