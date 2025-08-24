HARRY POTTER TV Series Set Video Reveals First Look At Ron Weasley, Ginny, And More At King's Cross Station

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series is shooting in London's King's Cross train station today. That's almost certainly for the Boy Wizard's first trip through the magical, hidden wall to Platform 9¾, where he and his fellow students board the Hogwarts Express at the start of the school year.

Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley) and Gracie Cochrane (Ginny Weasley) have been spotted arriving at the station, as has Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley). Ron is wearing a Chudley Cannons t-shirt, a reference to his favourite Quidditch team.

It's unclear whether we'll get photos of the actors shooting their scenes. While the movie is being filmed in a public place (and a tourist destination for some, given its links to the Harry Potter franchise), security is likely to be tight, especially with children on set.

The first season of Harry Potter will adapt The Philosopher's Stone—or The Sorcerer's Stone, if you're in the U.S.—and we've already seen a few other key moments from J.K. Rowling's debut novel being filmed.

Harry Potter season 1 is expected to shoot until spring 2026, with season 2 then beginning production a few months later. Each book is expected to make up a single season, meaning we're getting seven seasons over a near decade-long period.

"Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play," John Lithgow said earlier this year of his role as Professor Dumbledore. "It’s an eight-year commitment so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role."

You can get a first look at some of the new Weasley family in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.