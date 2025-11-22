J.K. Rowling Inspects HARRY POTTER Set While HBO Reveals Plans To Film Season 2 Quickly

Series creator J.K. Rowling recently visited the set of HBO’s Harry Potter adaptation, while chairman and CEO Casey Bloys is already looking ahead to plans for a second season.

By MarkJulian - Nov 22, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Although Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has previously stated she won’t be writing any episodes for HBO’s upcoming adaptation, she recently visited the set to see how production was progressing.

Filming officially began on July 14, when HBO unveiled the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as The Boy Who Lived.

Four months on, production appears to be in full swing with no signs of slowing down.

While there have only been rumors that HBO planned to shoot The Sorcerer’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets back-to-back, recent remarks from HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys seem to confirm that approach.

At a recent press event, Bloys stated, "The plan is to still try and get it — I don’t know if it’s going to be like stop shooting Season 1 on Friday and start Season 2 on Monday. There’ll be a break in there, but we’re going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap. For the kids, obviously, but also for viewers. You know, trying to not have massive gaps. It is a big show, lots of special effects, obviously, massive operation, but we’re going to do what we can."

Reports later clarified that work on the season 2 scripts is underway, though they’re still not fully complete.

Still, considering the series is being positioned as a more faithful, one-to-one adaptation of the novels than the films ever were, it raises an interesting question: just how much time does a writers’ room truly need when the blueprint is already so closely defined?

Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials), is the showrunner of the upcoming reboot and also wrote the pilot.

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will step into the legendary roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively.

They'll be joined by an impressive supporting cast: John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Essiedu as Snape, Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost joins as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

Though a release date has not yet been confirmed, HBO is assuring fans that this adaptation will remain deeply loyal to J.K. Rowling’s original book series. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 3:38 PM
Honestly , I know people have issues with a lot of tv nowadays especially these big prestige cable or streaming shows taking like 2 years to get another season but I feel it’s understandable to an extent…

If ya’ll want a certain level of quality then it’s gonna take them to get that in regards to these big budget shows like HOTD or Stranger Thinhs that require a lot of VFX especially , not to mention actor availability , scripts written etc.

However I do understand less for these non VFX shows like Bridgerton for example where little to no VFX is used to my understanding so the holdup of 2 years doesn’t particularly make much sense to me aside of scheduling which even then shouldn’t be an issue since that show focuses on a different romance we very season.

Anyway , likely I can see them taking a break if few months and then back at it again with Chamber of Secrets & so forth!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 3:57 PM

Whenever a youngster in your family says "Let's watch this", take it to the zoo, the Go-kart track, swimming, fishing, or a baseball game.

It will thank you later.
JacobKarr
JacobKarr - 11/22/2025, 4:20 PM
@DocSpock - Them
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 4:28 PM
@JacobKarr -

Yes. Them was a great movie.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/22/2025, 4:04 PM
You don't want to spend 10+ years for a show that'll take 7 and that's being religious. Of course these people will have no lies without any breaks. But these kids will be 30 if they wait two or three years in between.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/22/2025, 4:49 PM
Wild be great if it was Penguin 2 or another massive Batman film or series getting this type of treatment. Wonder if Batman 3 script is getting started.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/22/2025, 4:50 PM
@TheJester187 - ^Would
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/22/2025, 4:52 PM
They really expect this thing to do numbers, don't they?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 5:01 PM
@JackDeth - I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if it does because unfortunately , most people don’t care and will watch this for it just being Harry Potter.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/22/2025, 5:44 PM
"Here they go, putting another group of children through this shit again. Oh well... royalties, hopefully".
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/22/2025, 6:30 PM
I still can’t get myself to care about a reboot this early.

