Steven Spielberg's Mysterious UFO Movie Finally Revealed: Watch The First Trailer For DISCLOSURE DAY

Steven Spielberg's Mysterious UFO Movie Finally Revealed: Watch The First Trailer For DISCLOSURE DAY

Steven Spielberg's mysterious UFO movie finally has a title and cast, but that's not all. The first trailer and posters for the filmmaker's sci-fi return has also landed!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2025 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

In an age of leaks and endless social media rumours, Universal Pictures has done an incredible job of keeping Steven Spielberg's mysterious UFO project under wraps.

Recently, we spotted a Times Square billboard promising that "All Will Be Disclosed" next summer. What we didn't expect was for a trailer to be released today for the movie we now know is called Disclosure Day (Spielberg clearly isn't concerned about being overshadowed by Avengers: Doomsday's teaser).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide, and Koepp more recently wrote the script for this 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth

The trailer below pulls back the curtain on what to expect from Disclosure Day, as does a brief logline that reads, "If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to...Disclosure Day."

This sneak peek has everything you could want from a UFO movie: crop circles, mysterious messages, and more than a few ominous hints that something extremely dangerous is on its way to Earth.

The cast of the movie includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham. 

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honours, he is a three-time Academy Award winner, including Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler’s List, which received a total of seven Oscars, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan.

His most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Picture. 

Disclosure Day is set to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Check out the first trailer and posters below (via SFFGazette.com). 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Confirmed To Return For THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING
Related:

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Confirmed To Return For THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING
Steven Spielberg's Mysterious UFO Film First Look Revealed Along With Possible Title & Plot Details - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

Steven Spielberg's Mysterious UFO Film First Look Revealed Along With Possible Title & Plot Details - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder