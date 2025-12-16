Steven Spielberg's Mysterious UFO Movie Finally Revealed: Watch The First Trailer For DISCLOSURE DAY

In an age of leaks and endless social media rumours, Universal Pictures has done an incredible job of keeping Steven Spielberg's mysterious UFO project under wraps.

Recently, we spotted a Times Square billboard promising that "All Will Be Disclosed" next summer. What we didn't expect was for a trailer to be released today for the movie we now know is called Disclosure Day (Spielberg clearly isn't concerned about being overshadowed by Avengers: Doomsday's teaser).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide, and Koepp more recently wrote the script for this 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

The trailer below pulls back the curtain on what to expect from Disclosure Day, as does a brief logline that reads, "If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to...Disclosure Day."

This sneak peek has everything you could want from a UFO movie: crop circles, mysterious messages, and more than a few ominous hints that something extremely dangerous is on its way to Earth.

The cast of the movie includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honours, he is a three-time Academy Award winner, including Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler’s List, which received a total of seven Oscars, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan.

His most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Picture.

Disclosure Day is set to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Check out the first trailer and posters below (via SFFGazette.com).