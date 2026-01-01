SPIDER-MAN: Hot Toys Is Finally Releasing A Battle-Damaged Spidey Based On Sam Raimi's 2002 Classic

For those of you old enough to remember watching Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in theaters, it's no doubt hard to believe that this year marks the movie's 24th anniversary.

Released in 2002 to overwhelmingly positive reviews and a massive $826.8 million at the worldwide box office, Spider-Man was a game-changer for the superhero movie genre. It also boasted visual effects of a quality rarely seen on screen at that time (it was every bit as groundbreaking as Jurassic Park).

In a blockbuster full of great moments, one of the most satisfying for comic book fans was seeing a battle-damaged Spidey go toe-to-toe with the Green Goblin in a brutal, bloody final battle.

Now, Hot Toys has officially revealed its take on that version of the wall-crawler, and most seem to agree that it's a spectacular effort from the Hong Kong-based company.

There are some nitpicks among collectors, including the shape of the mask, the logo designs on Spider-Man's chest, and the Goblin Glider being the one from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Those are significant errors, and will hopefully be fixed by the time this one is released. Given the price of these figures, it's easy to see why some collectors expect better.

Here's a first look at this new Spider-Man figure from Hot Toys, along with the official product description: