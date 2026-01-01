SPIDER-MAN: Hot Toys Is Finally Releasing A Battle-Damaged Spidey Based On Sam Raimi's 2002 Classic

Hot Toys has officially released a Battle-Damaged Spider-Man figure based on Sam Raimi's 2002 blockbuster, and while not everyone is happy, it's an overall amazing effort.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2026 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

For those of you old enough to remember watching Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in theaters, it's no doubt hard to believe that this year marks the movie's 24th anniversary. 

Released in 2002 to overwhelmingly positive reviews and a massive $826.8 million at the worldwide box office, Spider-Man was a game-changer for the superhero movie genre. It also boasted visual effects of a quality rarely seen on screen at that time (it was every bit as groundbreaking as Jurassic Park). 

In a blockbuster full of great moments, one of the most satisfying for comic book fans was seeing a battle-damaged Spidey go toe-to-toe with the Green Goblin in a brutal, bloody final battle.

Now, Hot Toys has officially revealed its take on that version of the wall-crawler, and most seem to agree that it's a spectacular effort from the Hong Kong-based company.

There are some nitpicks among collectors, including the shape of the mask, the logo designs on Spider-Man's chest, and the Goblin Glider being the one from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Those are significant errors, and will hopefully be fixed by the time this one is released. Given the price of these figures, it's easy to see why some collectors expect better.

Here's a first look at this new Spider-Man figure from Hot Toys, along with the official product description:

Hot Toys is thrilled to present the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Battle Damaged Version) Collectible Figure, capturing the web-slinger in his most vulnerable and heroic moment. This figure includes one battle-damaged head sculpt wearing a ripped mask with a shattered lens, revealing Tobey Maguire’s authentic likeness beneath. A strip of brown colored wool material hair has been meticulously implanted on the fringe to add remarkable realism. Additionally, a newly developed masked head is included for interchangeable display options.

The newly tailored red and dark blue Spider-Man suit is crafted from elastic fabric material, designed to enhance articulation while showcasing extensive battle damage throughout. Multiple torn sections reveal the underlying body and painted blood effects, authentically capturing the intensity of the fierce battle with Green Goblin. Six strings of spider web in varying shapes and lengths are included, attachable to the web shooting and holding hands to recreate Spider-Man’s signature moves.

For accessories, the figure comes with a battle-damaged Green Goblin helmet. A specially designed diorama figure base completes the package, featuring a heavily weathered remnant of a Goblin Glider and destroyed red brick walls, allowing collectors to recreate the dramatic showdown.

