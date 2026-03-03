SPIDER-MAN And EVIL DEAD Star Bruce Campbell Announces Treatable But Incurable Cancer Diagnosis

Perhaps best known for his iconic role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead movies, Bruce Campbell is rightly considered a Hollywood icon. The actor has many other credits to his name, including Xena: Warrior Princess, Burn Notice, and Ash vs. Evil Dead.
He's also no stranger to the Marvel Universe.
Campbell made memorable cameo appearances in Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3, and had Spider-Man 4 happened in 2011, it's thought that he'd have suited up as Mysterio. Later, he reunited with Raimi for a fun turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (rumour has it he shot some cut scenes as the Illuminati's Balder).
Unfortunately, we have some sad news to share today, as Campbell has just taken to social media to announce that he's battling cancer. The actor didn't share many specifics, but confirmed that he'll be cancelling upcoming convention appearances.
He hopes to be well enough to promote his new movie, Ernie & Emma, in the fall, and confirmed that he has a type of cancer that's "'treatable' not 'curable.'" Hopefully, he'll keep fans updated on his progress, but it goes without saying that we wish the screen icon all the best in the coming months and years.
You can read Campbell's statement in full below.
Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an "opportunity," so let's go with that - I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's "treatable" not "curable." I apologize if that's a shock - it was to me too.
The good news is, I'm not gonna go into any more detail. I'm posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment.
My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall.
There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand.
That's about it. I'm not trying enlist sympathy-or advice-I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).
Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while.
As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!