AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer Leaks Online In Higher Quality (And With Extra Footage)

Avengers: Doomsday's first teaser trailer leaked online yesterday, and Disney has since moved quickly to remove it from platforms like X and TikTok. It's hard to believe the studio didn't see this coming, though we can't imagine they anticipated bootlegs flooding social media on Monday.

Marvel Studios still hasn't officially announced plans to release four teasers over four weeks (with each sneak peek attached exclusively to Avatar: Fire and Ash), suggesting the Steve Rogers reveal was meant to be a surprise for fans in theaters this Thursday.

Instead, Chris Evans' return to the role was spoiled by a blurry version of the preview that looked like it was shot on someone's old iPhone 7. If this is Disney's way of marketing Avengers: Doomsday after Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps underperformed, then it's certainly a choice!

Regardless, an extended, higher-quality version of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has now surfaced. It appears to have been recorded at an overseas screening and includes roughly 10 seconds of additional footage.

There's nothing too mind-blowing, as it simply sees Steve Rogers riding his bike down a dirt road before arriving home. And yes, it's the farmhouse we saw in set photos, which was codenamed "Luke Cage House" during shooting. Remember, a ship of some sort is said to land here (possibly Captain Marvel's spacecraft), so a lot's going to happen at Cap's homestead.

There's still no word on a possible official release for this or any of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday teasers. As of now, it seems the plan is for the spotlight to be put on the big three—Evans' Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Doctor Doom—before a proper teaser is released.

That's the one we'd bet is going to be shared online, though at the rate these teasers are being released, that may not happen until the first week or two of 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.