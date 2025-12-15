AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Descriptions For Next Three Teasers Revealed - And A Full Trailer May Be On The Way!

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer leaked online earlier today, and now we have details about what's next. The Captain America-centric sneak peek will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash this weekend, and in week two, the spotlight shifts to Thor.

This news comes our way from Feature First, and scooper @MyTimeToShineH (whose description of the Steve Rogers teaser was 100% accurate) has said that it shows the God of Thunder "in the woods praying to Odin before [a] big battle to bring him back safely to his daughter."

The third teaser will focus on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. We don't have any details on that, but it will be the last of these character-focused sneak peeks.

The fourth teaser is a full-blown trailer, and we'd imagine this will be the one that gets an online release in the New Year. We only have an audio description, but here's how it's laid out:

The trailer starts off quite ominous and slow, but not quite dark as there is a glimmer of hope. More notes play slowly, beginning to play off as reminiscent of the music at timestamp 2:21 of Venom‘s second trailer. The trailer then ramps up a bit and sounds a little similar to the Thunderbolts* 'Absolute Cinema' trailer where it has club-like vibe but not with the same energy, coming off as more repressed – the music is slower, deeper, like a heartbeat. The music then transitions into a typical montage type pace. The music then ramps up again, getting quite powerful seemingly in order to illicit emotion, with our source likening it to 'Avengers like.'

Interestingly, @MyTimeToShineH has since said that, "There’s a strong theme of fatherhood in Avengers Doomsday: Steve has a son, Thor has a daughter, and Doom lost his son and is seeking revenge for him. Also Reed and Franklin!"

Based on the Thor description above, it appears that fathers and sons will also be the theme of these teasers. If Captain America's trip back in time to reunite with Peggy Carter really is what's caused the Multiverse to fall victim to Incursions, then Doctor Doom setting out to destroy his life will likely be Avengers: Doomsday's central conflict.

Captain America vs. Doctor Doom isn't necessarily what we expected from this movie, but it has potential, and Chris Evans' return to his most iconic role is something fans will have been waiting over seven years for when this movie opens in theaters.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.