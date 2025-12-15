AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Leaks Online: A Beloved MCU Veteran Returns In Unconventional First Look

Well, that didn't take long.

In their wisdom, Disney and Marvel Studios decided against officially releasing the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer. Instead, the plan is to entice MCU fans into theaters, with four sneak peeks reportedly debuting over four weeks exclusively in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

While we could still get an HD version before the week is over, that's not looking overly likely. Now, a low-res "camrip" has found its way online, revealing the first of the teasers—revolving around Chris Evans' Steve Rogers—in its entirety.

Interestingly, the countdown we've heard so much about ends in 100 days, on March 26, 2026. That's exactly a year to the day we got the four-hour cast reveal, suggesting we may get another with the rest of the ensemble's "surprise" characters.

The return of Evans as Captain America has been long suspected and is obviously huge. It's a shame that this is how we're learning about it, but this teaser is definitely unconventional and a cool way to confirm that the beloved MCU veteran is going to be forced to once again assemble alongside The Avengers, this time to battle Doctor Doom.

Steve got his happy ending in 2019's Avengers: Endgame when he travelled back in time to reunite with Peggy Carter. They've clearly since had a child, but if Cap's actions really did doom the Multiverse (that's the current rumour), his happiness is likely to be short-lived.

Check out the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

