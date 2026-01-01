DUNE: PART THREE First Trailer Description Teases Denis Villeneuve's Epic Conclusion To His Sci-Fi Trilogy

The Dune: Part Three teaser is one of this year's most highly anticipated trailers, and a possible description of our first look at Denis Villeneuve's Dune Messiah has now been revealed.

By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2026 11:01 AM EST
Source: Feature First (via SFFGazette.com)

As we write this, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are both set to open in theaters on December 18, later this year. "Dunesday" is coming, and while all eyes are currently on the Marvel Studios movie thanks to those recent teasers, the Dune threequel's first trailer may be right around the corner.

The Denis Villeneuve-helmed movie wrapped filming a few months ago, and things have been quiet ever since as the filmmaker gets on with what promises to be a lengthy post-production process on the VFX-heavy blockbuster.

Dune: Part Three is based on Frank Herbert's 1969 novel, Dune Messiah, which follows Paul Atreides' struggles with the consequences of his Fremen-led jihad upon his ascension to Emperor Muad'Dib.

Feature First (via SFFGazette.com) has just revealed a supposed description of the first Dune: Part Three trailer, and it sounds suitably epic.

According to the site, "[It] opens with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) narrating, stating that his father (Duke Leto Atreides, played by Oscar Isaac in Dune: Part One) had something bad in his heart."

"A flashback scene of Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). Shots of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alia Atreides are shown, with black hair and a flowing white dress. A scene of Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho is also shown, walking with a group through a white rock ravine."

"There is also a shot of Zendaya’s Chani walking in front of a sandworm, similar to a shot of Chalamet’s Paul in Dune: Part Two," the breakdown continues. "Another scene depicted a bald-headed figure with metallic plates embedded [in] their head. There was only one shot of a shaved Paul Atreides in the trailer, with his head buzzed rather than bald."

The report concludes by revealing that "Defy Your Destiny" is being used as the tagline for Dune: Part Three. As for when you can expect to see this trailer released online, Warner Bros. may pair it with Wuthering Heights in February or The Bride! in March. 

"'Dune Messiah' should be the last 'Dune' movie for me," Villeneuve previously said. One of the biggest new additions to the cast, Robert Pattinson, recently reflected on his intense Arrakis experience, sharing, "When I was doing Dune it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything."

"And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating," The Batman star continued. "I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: 'Whatever you want!'"

Dune: Part Three stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and with Linus Sandgren serving as DP, the movie is set to be released on December 18.

DUNE Star Timothée Chalamet Criticized For Telling Fans Not To Take His Top-Level Sh*t For Granted
