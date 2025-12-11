DUNE Star Timothée Chalamet Criticized For Telling Fans Not To Take His "Top-Level Sh*t" For Granted

Timothée Chalamet is a talented actor and part of the next generation of leading men that includes the likes of Jacob Elordi, Austin Butler, Paul Mescal, and Glen Powell.

The Dune star is currently doing the rounds to promote his new movie, Marty Supreme, in what's proven to be a unique, headline-grabbing press tour (Variety has written an entire article about it). However, the 29-year-old has come under fire for recent comments made in an interview with Margaret Gardiner.

Discussing what he brought to the table in his latest project, Chalamet said, "This is probably my best performance, you know, and it’s been, like, seven, eight years that I feel like I’ve been handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances."

"And it’s important to say it out loud because the discipline and the work ethic I’m bringing to these things — I don’t want people to take it for granted," the actor bragged. "I don’t want to take it for granted. This is really some top-level s–t."

The interview has drawn backlash and support for the Wonka star in equal measure. Many have criticised Chalamet for his perceived arrogance, arguing that he's rating his talents a little too highly and that his ego is out of control. Others have praised him for being proud of his work and shown admiration for his sheer level of confidence.

Some even believe the whole thing is just a publicity stunt meant to play into Marty Supreme's marketing campaign, though the interview does appear to have since been deleted (don't worry, we've included a clip below).

Say what you will about Chalamet, but his performance has already earned him a 2026 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. He also has two Oscar nominations for Best Actor to his name, losing out to Gary Oldman and Adrian Brody in 2018 and 2025, respectively.

