DUNE: MESSIAH Reportedly Casts Nakoa-Wolf Momoa & Ida Brooke As Leto II & Ghanima Atreides - SPOILERS

According to a new report, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah adaptation as the children of Paul Atreides and Chani, Leto II and Ghanima...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 17, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune

Following the recent news that The Batman star Robert Pattinson is set to play the villainous Skytale in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune: Messiah, we have a very interesting casting scoop from Nexus Point News.

According to the site, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke are set to play the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), Leto II and Ghanima.

Possible spoilers follow.

These characters are only introduced towards the end of Frank Herbert's second novel, when Chani dies while giving birth. They go on to play much larger roles in subsequent books, with Leto II eventually transforming into the human/sandworm hybrid (it's complicated) God Emperor of Arrakis.

How much of this will be covered in the Messiah adaptation remains to be seen, but given the ages of the actors playing the twins, it seems clear that Villeneuve plans to incorporate at least some elements of Children of Dune.

Momoa is the son of Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who is set to return as Duncan Idaho. Nakoa-Wolf will be making his acting debut in the threequel, while Brooke is best known for her roles in Silo and The Primrose Railway Children.

We'll have to consider this a rumor for the time being, but the source is usually spot on, so we fully expect trade confirmation within the next few days.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Forthas
Forthas - 6/17/2025, 7:26 AM
If I were the makers of modern Dune I would lean into the previous cast members to fill out the current universe. While I think it is gimmicky, that is not always a bad thing. As we know nostalgia sells. Between Messiah and definitely Dune Prophesy season 2 they should utilize the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Francesca Annis, Patrick Stewart, Jürgen Prochnow and Everett McGill form the 1984 film. And Alec Newman, Julie Cox, Saskia Reeves, Barbora Kodetová, Matt Keeslar and Uwe Ochsenknecht from the sci-fi series.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/17/2025, 7:39 AM
Guessing there'll be more visions. Maybe even one with Leto II as Sandworm, although I rather see them leaving that bit out. Too weird, but as just a vision it could work.

Also, Anya Taylor Joy better be returning.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/17/2025, 7:45 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah I'd imagine something like this. There was a whole lot of fuss around ATJ in Part 2 when she had only a couple seconds of screen time.

I'd imagine she's back though, but I want to see how the makeup dept are going to age baby face Chalamet to be them kids daddy if they are going to be actual rather than judt visions.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/17/2025, 7:43 AM
I'd imagine these may be more of a limited (cameo?) appearance.

Especially if this is Momoa's son's acting debut, I can't imagine they'll give him that substantial a role. There's no way he'll potentially lead a 4th movie with a different director as we know Villeneuve is out after this one.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/17/2025, 7:55 AM
Can't wait for this. Dune Part II was a f*cking masterpiece in film making, one of the most beautiful movies ever made and just a great scifi flick. Loved it. I can't wait to see what he does to end his trilogy.

