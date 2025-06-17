DUNE: MESSIAH Reportedly Casts Nakoa-Wolf Momoa & Ida Brooke As Leto II & Ghanima Atreides - SPOILERS

Following the recent news that The Batman star Robert Pattinson is set to play the villainous Skytale in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune: Messiah, we have a very interesting casting scoop from Nexus Point News.

According to the site, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke are set to play the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), Leto II and Ghanima.

Possible spoilers follow.

These characters are only introduced towards the end of Frank Herbert's second novel, when Chani dies while giving birth. They go on to play much larger roles in subsequent books, with Leto II eventually transforming into the human/sandworm hybrid (it's complicated) God Emperor of Arrakis.

How much of this will be covered in the Messiah adaptation remains to be seen, but given the ages of the actors playing the twins, it seems clear that Villeneuve plans to incorporate at least some elements of Children of Dune.

Momoa is the son of Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who is set to return as Duncan Idaho. Nakoa-Wolf will be making his acting debut in the threequel, while Brooke is best known for her roles in Silo and The Primrose Railway Children.

We'll have to consider this a rumor for the time being, but the source is usually spot on, so we fully expect trade confirmation within the next few days.

WE HAVE OUR GHANIMA AND LETO. CONFIRMS DUNE: MESSIAH WILL LIKELY HAVE CHILDREN OF DUNE VISIONS!!!#DUNE pic.twitter.com/0uFv7n8GC4 — The Sietch of Sci-Fi | (@TSoS_) June 17, 2025

Hans Zimmer on scoring "Dune: Messiah": “We’ve got something — we’re on our way.” #F1TheMovie pic.twitter.com/LDgUqGqOvz — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2025

