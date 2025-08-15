X-MEN Reboot Casting Reportedly Underway; X-MEN '97 Showrunner Says Kevin Feige "Resented" Animated Series

Despite reports to the contrary, we are hearing that Marvel Studios is now casting for the long-awaited X-Men reboot. We also have the latest rant from former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Things are finally moving forward on Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot, with Michael Lesslie working on the script (we expect another writer to join him at some point), and Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier recently confirmed as director.

There have been conflicting reports about just how far along the project is, but during last night's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider seemed very confident that casting is indeed underway, which means we may get some official word on which actors will be suiting-up as this latest live-action incarnation of the team fairly soon.

We have heard multiple rumors relating to actors that are said to be on the studio's radar, including Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), as well as Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister).

Kevin Feige has made it very clear that he is a huge X-Men fan and can't wait to introduce a new take on the mutant heroes to the MCU, but he may not have been quite so keen on recent Disney+ animated series, X-Men '97.

Former showrunner Beau DeMayo has shared some lengthy X posts explaining why he currently has no faith in the live-action reboot delivering the goods, and he claims that Feige "resented" the success of X-Men '97 because fans and audiences were "using it as a referendum on what the MCU needs to be doing to fix itself."

While there might well be some truth to this, it's important to keep in mind that DeMayo was fired by Marvel Studios/Disney shortly before the animated revival show's world premiere last year.

"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

Though there are some conflicting reports on what exactly occurred, DeMayo is said to have been terminated for sending lewd photos to members of his staff, and there have been further allegations claiming that he was physically and sexually inappropriate with several of his colleagues.

Again, this shouldn't necessarily indicate that he's making anything up, but it's probably best not to put too much stock into these posts, as DeMayo has been on a bit of an anti-Marvel crusade ever since his firing.

That said, DeMayo does make some good points here. Have a read through his posts and let us know what you think.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 10:35 AM
Hire back deMayo Feige before he goes to DC.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/15/2025, 10:37 AM
Dana Milkywhite
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/15/2025, 10:38 AM
This guy just won’t f****** go away.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/15/2025, 10:39 AM
Can't this guy just stfu?
gambgel
gambgel - 8/15/2025, 10:45 AM
its ironic how fans love to hate Marvel Studios lately.......

but when an actual proffesional that worked at the studio speaks bad about the studio or certains execs, fans have a problem with it.

:|
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 10:49 AM
@gambgel - spot on.

I liked how demayo habdled xmen 97 and its a shame we dont get to see him work on it more.

A great cbm creative. Hope het gets another chance marvel or dc. I never cared about his personal life and the reasons why marvel cancelled him.
NGFB
NGFB - 8/15/2025, 10:46 AM
DeMayo is just another D-bag doing D-bag stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 10:49 AM
Maybe that’s true but I have a hard time buying it from Beau “ High on his own Supply” DeMayo considering this is not the first job he’s been fired from…

https://www.tumblr.com/sing-for-theongreyjoy/699130314561290240/thoughts-on-the-interview-with-beau-demayo-where

Also it’s definitely coming from all a place of ego because no one is this unemployed and obsessed like he and Liefeld now are to constantly denounce Marvel but what else can I expect from a guy who posts instagram taglines like “gifted in the head” & such while constantly posing near nude.

Also it’s funny to me how quickly some have shifted gears on Feige and want him out when you couldn’t stop praising the guy even 6 years or so ago.

User Comment Image

Maybe we should stop putting any of these creatives or execs on a pedestal since they are still people like us who make good and bad decisions , just sayin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 10:54 AM
Also he’s also clearly selectively using points to further his narrative since in the case of FF recently , they talked about nothing but the comics and especially Jack Kirby so they still do that & pay respects.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/15/2025, 10:51 AM
He could be working on something else, instead he's still stuck on this shit. 🙄
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 10:54 AM
If they're not going to do another "Origin" story to introduce the X-men, similar to how they did Fantastic Four, and jump right into a story arc I say started with the clasic arc where they fought "Mutant X' aka Proteus (Vol 1, issues # 119, 126-128).

I alwasy thought he was an underused villian for the X-men but the very kind of mutant they were put together to fight against. You can sympathize with Magneto sometimes but Proteus was pure evil.

Plus that reality warping power would look awesome in a movie.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

