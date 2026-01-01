RUMOR: Marvel Studios Developing "Multiple" Mutant-Related Projects - Including A New WOLVERINE Movie

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is slowly (but surely) starting to take shape, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier set to take the helm, and Michael Lesslie currently working on the script. Casting is said to be underway, though we haven't heard anything aside from rumors (and there have been a lot of 'em) up to this point.

Though nothing has been officially announced, it's widely believed that "The Mutant Saga" will follow when The Multiverse Saga concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars, and - as you might expect - the studio is said to have major plans for The Children of the Atom beyond this first X-Men movie.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "Marvel is developing a Wolverine project and multiple mutant-focused projects for the next saga, not just an X-Men reboot."

This isn't the first time we've heard that a solo Wolverine project is in the early planning stages, but will it star Hugh Jackman's Logan? We have heard whispers that Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23 will take up the mantle of Wolverine down the line, so there's a chance she will actually be the focus of this new movie.

Keen was asked about her post-Deadpool and Wolverine MCU future during a recent interview with The Direct, and potentially teaming-up with Jackman's Logan again.

"I would like to see her in a fun team-up. I would also love to see Laura in smaller stories as well. I enjoyed playing her in Logan, which was much more grittier. So that's fun...But I'd also be very, very open to a big whole action fight team up with the Avengers."

"Well, can we both [Laura and Logan] be there? Yeah? OK, good. If we're both there, I'd be really happy," she added.

We'll obviously have a much better idea of Marvel's mutant plans following the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars, but we'd be very surprised if this new Wolverine movie featured only Jackman's take on the beloved berserker.

"I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," Schreier revealed during a recent interview with Empire. "There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

We know that quite a few actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise will reprise their roles for Avengers: Doomsday, but there is a chance that these next Avengers movies will also introduce at least a couple of new mutant characters that will factor into the reboot.

Though this is just a rumor for the time being, the belief is that X-Men is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.