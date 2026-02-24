MARVEL'S WOLVERINE: Insomniac Reveals Official Release Date For Upcoming Video Game

As we all wait for the seemingly inevitable Grand Theft Auto VI delay (as we write this, it's still dated for November 19), Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine is officially heading our way on September 15.

Unfortunately, the announcement video doesn't feature any new footage from the game; instead, it's that all-too-familiar cover art by comic book artist Jock. Now that the game is dated, we can obviously expect a new Wolverine trailer and more in the coming months.

Insomniac previously developed Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2. There's still no word on Spider-Man 3 or a possible Venom spin-off, leaving that franchise's fate very much in the air. DLC had been expected for the sequel, but it never materialised.

Haluk Mentes, General Manager for Marvel Games, previously praised the studio's ongoing relationship with the Ratchet & Clank creators:

"We also actively seek collaborators that want to take on the same mantle. As is usually the case, once we complete a project together, they, too, become 'Marvel.' Marvel’s Wolverine with our dear friends at Insomniac Games is perhaps the epitome of this philosophy. We have been working together for more than a decade and developed such a shorthand across multiple Marvel’s Spider-Man games that when the time finally came to bring Logan back in spectacular and visceral fashion, it was obvious to everyone on our team that Insomniac was the perfect choice. It was our shared culture and values that brought us together, and we’re so proud to continue collaborating for many years to come."

When Insomniac was hacked at the end of 2023, Wolverine's entire story and unfinished gameplay footage were leaked online. That's done nothing to dampen excitement for the game ahead of its now-confirmed September release.

In Wolverine, players become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be.

From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Marvel’s Wolverine, an all-new take on an iconic character based on Marvel Comics.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel’s Wolverine is coming to PlayStation 5 consoles on September 15, later this year.