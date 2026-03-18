DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Why Matt Murdock Is Back In Black In Season 2

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Why Matt Murdock Is Back In Black In Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has explained why Matt Murdock is rocking a black costume in Season 2, revealing that it "represents a much darker side to the character."

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2026 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: CBR

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 gave the Man Without Fear the closest we've had to his classic red costume. The "DD" logo was still missing—an understandable sticking point for many fans—but it finally debuts in the upcoming second season. 

Set photos, official images, and trailers have made it clear that Matt Murdock is wearing that same red suit, now painted black. The logo is finally front and centre, while the design is reminiscent of what the hero wore during Charles Soule's acclaimed Daredevil run.

Talking to CBR, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox explained the change to the vigilante's costume and revealed why it works for the story being told in the show's next chapter. 

"Thematically, I think it represents a much darker side to the character," the actor teased. "But darker in the sense that he's unable to present himself to the world in the way that he has in the past. He's unable to be a symbol. Well, he is able to be a symbol, but he needs to go back to his roots of hiding in the shadows."

"He's being hunted — him and Karen Page are being hunted more than they've ever been hunted before," Cox continued. "They are in more danger than they've ever been, I think. They probably stay in their safe house most of the day, and only come out at night. They're just trying to survive."

This black suit also feels like a nod to the first season of Daredevil on Netflix. While the hero was outfitted with a homemade costume in that (inspired by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.'s Daredevil: The Man Without Fear), with Matt stepping back into the shadows, being back in black makes perfect sense. 

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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