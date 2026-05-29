Spider-Noir Star Nic Cage Reveals His Favorite Live-Action Spider-Man As Possible Season 2 Plans Surface

Spider-Noir Star Nic Cage Reveals His Favorite Live-Action Spider-Man As Possible Season 2 Plans Surface

Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage has revealed which of the three live-action Spider-Men is his favourite, while showrunner Oren Uziel has detailed a cut storyline that could factor into Season 2.

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By JoshWilding - May 29, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir is now streaming on Prime Video, and while the series hasn't made the biggest cultural impact, reviews from fans and critics have been very positive. With the entire season available to watch, there's also plenty of time for people to discover Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly.

It was always unlikely that the show would make as significant a splash as the live-action Spider-Man movies, but Cage now joins a very exclusive club of actors who have played the wall-crawling superhero. 

During a recent interview with Complex, the legendary actor danced around a question about whether he's watched all of Spidey's movies, but did make a point of naming his favourite Peter Parker actor. 

"I thought Garfield was a really great Spider-Man. I thought he did a really terrific job. He’s a marvellous actor," Cage said, adding that he is, "in my view, the best Spider-Man of cinema." 

That's a bold proclamation, particularly given how beloved Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland are in the role. Still, nearly every fan out there has a favourite of the three, and Cage is now part of the conversation, despite not playing Peter. 

In related news, Slash Film caught up with Spider-Noir co-showrunner Oren Uziel, who revealed that a cut Season 1 storyline could factor into a potential second batch of episodes. 

"There's a character, shoot, I'm hoping I'm going to remember his name, called Styx, I believe, who, when he touches you, you die," he explained. "And I love that idea, and I loved it for 'Noir,' and maybe I'll use it in Season 2 if we do one."

Asked why Styx didn't make it into the series, he noted, "It was cool, but it was just kind of its own story that was overpowering the other stuff we were trying to tell. And also I think, it's kind of a pain in the a**, as a guy who can just touch people and you die. I'm not sure how to, that might be a challenge for the next season."

Styx was created by David Michelinie and Todd MacFarlane, and first appeared in 1988's Amazing Spider-Man #309. There's not that much more to him in the comics than what Uziel describes above, making him a fitting choice of villain to be reimagined in Spider-Noir.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

All episodes of Spider-Noir are now streaming on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/29/2026, 11:25 AM
Performance-wise, he's absolutely correct.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/29/2026, 11:27 AM
On a related note, we've only watched the first episode so far, but this show is very fun. I like seeing something different for Spider-Man. Hope we can see Batman on tv again someday too.
grif
grif - 5/29/2026, 11:33 AM
going to be so funny if this is a hit and prime gets it instead of plus
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/29/2026, 11:43 AM
Best actor, absolutely!

Best Peter, let alone Spidey? Eh...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2026, 11:54 AM
@TemporarilyHere - honestly , I more or less like all 3 equally.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/29/2026, 12:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

I'll admit, I'm kinda biased against Tobey 'cause of the internet's moronic obsession with unironically idolizing Bully Maguire as a role model, thus missing the point of the original meme.

But SM2 is right up there (get outta here with the 2.1 edition that noone actually watched but only only claim to like for beiing an alleged director's cut) and whaever faults with the TASM movies were by no means any of the actors' fault.

As for Tom, I'll die on the hill that his first solo is the best Spidey movie to date. Too bad it came after a series of movies that treated the name Peter Parker with messianic praise akin to Jesus, thus souring folks on realising that - oh no - Peter has mentors? On page?

No, throw another cringe- I mean bAdAsS dance scene where he mocks everyone and everything like a douche!

There we go, now that's a hero that I can look up to in order to justify my own douchebaggery!

[frick]in' Christ...
narrow290
narrow290 - 5/29/2026, 11:52 AM
This show is amazing
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2026, 12:01 PM
I am only 3 episodes in right now but I’m in enjoying it quite a bit but then again , this being a noir is right up my alley…

Nic Cage , Brendan Gleeson and the rest of the cast are quite good and I like the dialogue between them all though you can tell the budget limitations at times & such.

Anyway , I hope this does get a S2 and we could interpretations of Chameleon & Kraven (though Styx would be cool too)!!.

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Repian
Repian - 5/29/2026, 12:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes, but with one condition: Andrew Scott to play the Chameleon.

After Ripley, he's the right man for the job.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2026, 12:24 PM
@Repian - that could work!!.
Repian
Repian - 5/29/2026, 12:04 PM
A spy plot could fit well with the show's style. Agent Drew and Viper as the femme fatale, with Dock Ock as the main villain.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/29/2026, 12:26 PM
Loving Cage in this so far. Up to episode 4 and can’t wait to watch the next one
grendelthing
grendelthing - 5/29/2026, 12:31 PM
Just wondering if anyone around here has noticed all the problems with watching the black and white version. My plan was to watch the B&W version and then rewatch in color. Last night I settled in to start my watch and there was only one version showing available. The thumbnail seemed to indicate it was both and when I played it, it was only in color. After a little googling, I saw that you're supposed to get an option after pressing play for which version (on supported devices). Now, I'm using a 2022 Amazon Fire TV Cube which I would think should be supported for an Amazon production. Nope. Additional digging showed tons of reddit posts about the issue with all kinds of crazy workaround and fixes. I tried a few. It wasn't available on my iPad or my Samsung S25 Ultra phone. Finally, I tried on my laptop and was able to get the B&W version and later when I was going to sleep, I found I could get it on my Google TV projector in my bedroom.

What's crazy to me is that the vast majority of people having issues were using official Amazon Fire TV devices. How in the hell is Amazon launching this and it doesn't work on so many of their own devices. Why didn't they just launch the series with the two different versions as separate shows. Wondering what other folks experience around here was because if you google "spider-noir not available in black and white" there are TONS of people having this issue.

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