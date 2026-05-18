Spider-Noir Poster Released Ahead Of Final Trailer As Showrunner Confirms No [Spoiler] In Season 1

Prime Video has confirmed that the final trailer for Spider-Noir will be released tomorrow. In the meantime, we have a spectacular new poster that showcases Nicolas Cage's web-slinger and his supporting cast.

This isn't going to be a typical Spider-Man story, something that's evident from the decision to swap Peter Parker for Ben Reilly. However, this hard-boiled Spidey isn't a clone; instead, Sony decided not to use the "Peter Parker" name, leaving them to either go with Ben or create something new.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel was asked whether Peter exists in the world of the show. "Not yet," he stated. "Not in season 1, I don't think. Peter Parker is so synonymous to me with a young character and a coming-of-age story. The Ben Reilly character allows it to immediately distinguish itself from a Peter Parker story."

Many fans believe Uziel is being cute and that Spider-Noir will reveal that Ben is really Peter using a moniker. It's possible, especially as the comic book version of Ben Parker's first name and Aunt May's maiden name as his new identity.

Still, we wouldn't bank on it, especially as another Peter Parker is set to take centre stage in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Reflecting on working with Cage, Uziel added, "Every day on set when we talked in his trailer, he would come to work with, 'This bit is gonna be Bogart from The Big Sleep. This bit is gonna be a little bit of Cagney. You're gonna see some Peter Lorre here.' He gets so much joy out of it. That's why he's Nic Cage."

Check out this new Spider-Noir poster below, and check back here tomorrow for the trailer.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.