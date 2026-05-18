Spider-Noir Poster Released Ahead Of Final Trailer As Showrunner Confirms No [Spoiler] In Season 1

Spider-Noir Poster Released Ahead Of Final Trailer As Showrunner Confirms No [Spoiler] In Season 1

The final trailer for Spider-Noir will be released tomorrow, and a new poster has just swung online. We also have comments from showrunner Oren Uziel on a big absence from the series.

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

Prime Video has confirmed that the final trailer for Spider-Noir will be released tomorrow. In the meantime, we have a spectacular new poster that showcases Nicolas Cage's web-slinger and his supporting cast.

This isn't going to be a typical Spider-Man story, something that's evident from the decision to swap Peter Parker for Ben Reilly. However, this hard-boiled Spidey isn't a clone; instead, Sony decided not to use the "Peter Parker" name, leaving them to either go with Ben or create something new. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel was asked whether Peter exists in the world of the show. "Not yet," he stated. "Not in season 1, I don't think. Peter Parker is so synonymous to me with a young character and a coming-of-age story. The Ben Reilly character allows it to immediately distinguish itself from a Peter Parker story."

Many fans believe Uziel is being cute and that Spider-Noir will reveal that Ben is really Peter using a moniker. It's possible, especially as the comic book version of Ben Parker's first name and Aunt May's maiden name as his new identity.

Still, we wouldn't bank on it, especially as another Peter Parker is set to take centre stage in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Reflecting on working with Cage, Uziel added, "Every day on set when we talked in his trailer, he would come to work with, 'This bit is gonna be Bogart from The Big Sleep. This bit is gonna be a little bit of Cagney. You're gonna see some Peter Lorre here.' He gets so much joy out of it. That's why he's Nic Cage."

Check out this new Spider-Noir poster below, and check back here tomorrow for the trailer.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel (The Lost City22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The PunisherShantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Pampero
Pampero - 5/18/2026, 2:56 PM
Why does Nicholas Cage have that chubby-ass face? Looks AI-generated.
Absolutely craptastic.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2026, 2:59 PM
@Pampero - that’s how he looks now what if it’s not ai what if it’s man made with computer program ?
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/18/2026, 2:59 PM
@Pampero - I think its supposed to look hand drawn, à la a "Noir-style" poster. Does look AI'ish though.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/18/2026, 3:00 PM
@Pampero - thats not chubby!!! thats pure muscle definition
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 5/18/2026, 3:18 PM
@Pampero - It's known as getting old.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/18/2026, 2:56 PM
I'm SO looking forward to binging this!! Cage rocks!
Biggums
Biggums - 5/18/2026, 3:20 PM
@EscapeMySight - Getting to show his age, but I Agree.
Wonder if this will connect somehow to Brand New Day
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/18/2026, 3:27 PM
@Biggums - Yea, guy looks good for 62 though!
I highly doubt it will connect. I'm just amazed were actually getting a live action Spider-Man related thing from Sony that doesn't look like absolute garbage! lol. Their SPUMC was absolutely pathetic.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/18/2026, 3:51 PM
@Biggums - I would highly doubt this connects in any way to BND. At most, maybe the Spider-verse movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 3:26 PM
Great poster , i would love to hang that on my wall tbh…

Also Nic Cage having been cast as Peter Parker just feels odd in my head so even if they were allowed to use that name , I’m glad they chose Ben Reilly instead since it has no real preconceived notions to it.

Anyway , the show seems like it could be good so looking forward to it!!.

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Spike101
Spike101 - 5/18/2026, 3:46 PM
Genuinely looking forward to this, can’t wait!

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