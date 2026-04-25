Spider-Noir Official Trailer Unleashes Nicolas Cage, Man-Spider, Mystery, Mayhem & Glorious Web-Swinging

Spider-Noir Official Trailer Unleashes Nicolas Cage, Man-Spider, Mystery, Mayhem & Glorious Web-Swinging

The full-length official trailer for Spider-Noir has landed, offering a stunning new look at what's to come in the new Marvel series starring Nicolas Cage in the lead role as the fan-favorite webslinger.

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 25, 2026 10:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

Earlier tonight, during their CCXPMX26 presentation, Prime Video launched the official trailer for Spider-Noir, their highly anticipated Marvel series starring Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage in his first starring television role. Like the upcoming series itself, the trailer is available in both True-Hue Full Color and Authentic Black & White.

Speaking at the Deadline Contenders TV event on Saturday, producer Christopher Miller teased, “The origin story was this was a character that we developed in the first Spider-Verse movie and we had an amazing time working with Nic Cage. And when the idea of us making a live-action Spider show came up, this was the first idea that we had, because it felt like it was a contained universe. It was its own thing.

He added that they “didn’t want to do something that’s part of some giant web of interconnected series. It’s just its own little jewel of a story. It’s a big jewel. By little, I mean an enormous jewel. It’s the Hope Diamond of television.” To bring the story to life, he and his producing partner Phil Lord sought out their friend, Oren Uziel, “the biggest noir aficionado we know and he took to the idea immediately – the idea of being able to do a Humphrey Bogart type character, a detective story, but the detective happens to also have spider powers.

Cage previously voiced a Peter Parker variant of Spider-Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a role he is expected to reprise in next year's long-awaited Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Unlike the animated version, he will be playing Ben Reilly in the live-action adaptation, and Miller recalled Cage's response after hearing their initial pitch: "Listen, is it okay if he’s old and washed up as a character? Because I really relate to that type of a person more than a plucky upstart teenager."

We’re like, ‘Absolutely!’” explained Miller.

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk EmpireDay of The Fight), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed, and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. The duo developed the series alongside the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Noir will premiere on May 25 on MGM+’s linear channel and globally on Prime Video on May 27!

Watch the official trailer below:

“Spider-Noir” is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. “Spider-Noir” tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

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About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
Spider-Noir Producers Reveal Whether Series Is Standalone And How Bugs Bunny Inspired Nic Cage
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DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 4/25/2026, 10:22 PM
This looks dope
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 4/25/2026, 10:23 PM
NGL this looks awesome.. imagine they make this a multiverse story at the end
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/25/2026, 10:24 PM
I think it’s rad that they’re doing this and I’ll check it out but that trailer was kind of meh for me. I also hate nothing more than contemporary music in a trailer - especially when it’s for a time period piece.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/26/2026, 3:33 PM
@TheLobster - I definitely agree about the music. It calls for period music.
RangerHobbit
RangerHobbit - 4/25/2026, 11:02 PM
This looks great but I have been disappointed many many times by a good trailer but poor movie! Will give this a watch and has to be in black and white.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:04 AM
@RangerHobbit - some parts yes but most parts I prefer see this color colorful costumes colorful sets , some costumes blend in black and white can’t see detail on Spider-Man costume see that color it sticks out it’s half and half
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/25/2026, 11:02 PM
They did this better than Marvel 😂

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/25/2026, 11:33 PM
That looks awesome!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/25/2026, 11:34 PM
Hope this is good. In need of some good Spider-Man content after not having any for decades at this point.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/26/2026, 5:25 AM
@FireGunn - I love the sudden character arc we're witnessing here. It’s funny how one article about Mckenna Grace turned you into a glass-half-full kind of guy. You don’t have to keep up the positive act just to prove a point with a paper trail, we all know the crush was the real catalyst. This sudden pivot to consistency is more suspicious than the original comment, and I doubt you’re fooling anyone.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 5:48 AM
@SpiderParker - What the hell are you talking about?? 😭 Positive act? I literally just said we haven't had good Spider-Man content (not counting the 2018 game) in nearly decades. The second half of your comment is just gibberish. I don't even know what you're trying to get at.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/26/2026, 7:24 AM
@FireGunn - @FireGunn - How many decades is that, "glass-half-full" guy?

BTW, hope is a word not meant to be used by you, refrain from it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:05 AM
@FireGunn - need watch out find out if it’s good
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 4/26/2026, 12:16 AM
This will be special
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 1:01 AM
It’s interesting that one version for this show is in B & W while the other is in something called True-Hue which looks really saturated to an extent like Dick Tracy (I’m gonna watch the former since it just fits the vibe imo)…

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Anyway ,it’s nice to get some insight into why this version of Spider Man quit which seems to be the death of a former girlfriend/fiancee/wife.

The show seems enjoyable so looking forward to checking it out!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/26/2026, 2:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 - did you notice the organic matter web shooters?
Toecutter
Toecutter - 4/26/2026, 4:51 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I love that movie. It's so underappreciated IMO.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 9:37 AM
@WruceBayne - yes sir.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/26/2026, 11:47 AM
@TheVisionary25 - what’s odd is that I don’t even remember typing “matter” when I said “Organic web shooter”. Either I’m getting old or… yeah, I’m probably just getting old. 🤣😂🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 12:02 PM
@WruceBayne - oh man , same

My memory is already getting worse.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2026, 1:03 AM
This looks so awesome. It's giving me Sin City vibes. Also randomly, I've always been a fan of that noir style. I did a whole series of photos using Photo Mode on he Insomniac Spider-Man games paying tribute. In my opinion it's the best photo mode of any game. Did these a couple years ago. I should get back into it.

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 3:49 AM
@DarthOmega - These looks amazing
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2026, 4:33 AM
@FireGunn - Thanks man I appreciate it
Biggums
Biggums - 4/26/2026, 7:51 AM
@DarthOmega - very nice.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:07 AM
@DarthOmega - red blue costume Spider-Man have Spider-Man is almost invisible in that one picture with guy using gun against him
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2026, 3:00 PM
@Biggums - Thank you
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2026, 3:05 PM
@dragon316 - Its supposed to be stealthy. I had two versions. One in color and one in black and white with high contrast
NateBest
NateBest - 4/26/2026, 2:41 AM
I'm totally digging the "True-Hue Full Color" pallet and lighting!

Anyone else planning on watching both versions? 🤓
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/26/2026, 3:08 AM
@NateBest - Definitely doing that, black n white first then colour. The black n white version had the feel of Sin City about it. Overall it’s the quality and effort that has gone into this which stands out.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:09 AM
@NateBest - if I can I will won’t know until first episode release
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/26/2026, 11:52 AM
@NateBest - I’m going to watch the black and white version. Giving the aesthetic of the show, I feel that’s the way to go.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/26/2026, 3:38 PM
@NateBest - Oh I will definitely watch both versions but to me, the story begs to be told in black and white, like the film noir of old. I also prefer WWBN in black-and-white since it’s like the old horror movies but I’ve watched it in both versions.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/26/2026, 4:26 AM
We at #DCAlliance

Approve this trailer.

For [frick]s Sake
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/26/2026, 5:52 AM
Really love the fact that they let the artistic side of the cinematography shine. I’m sure it’ll be great, but that part alone is worth it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:08 AM
Look forward see this
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2026, 9:52 AM
I will watch it in black and white and only black and white
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/26/2026, 2:14 PM
Looks very cool. I hope they do weekly releases it to enjoy it more.

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