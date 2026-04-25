Spider-Noir Official Trailer Unleashes Nicolas Cage, Man-Spider, Mystery, Mayhem & Glorious Web-Swinging

Earlier tonight, during their CCXPMX26 presentation, Prime Video launched the official trailer for Spider-Noir, their highly anticipated Marvel series starring Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage in his first starring television role. Like the upcoming series itself, the trailer is available in both True-Hue Full Color and Authentic Black & White.

Speaking at the Deadline Contenders TV event on Saturday, producer Christopher Miller teased, “The origin story was this was a character that we developed in the first Spider-Verse movie and we had an amazing time working with Nic Cage. And when the idea of us making a live-action Spider show came up, this was the first idea that we had, because it felt like it was a contained universe. It was its own thing.”

He added that they “didn’t want to do something that’s part of some giant web of interconnected series. It’s just its own little jewel of a story. It’s a big jewel. By little, I mean an enormous jewel. It’s the Hope Diamond of television.” To bring the story to life, he and his producing partner Phil Lord sought out their friend, Oren Uziel, “the biggest noir aficionado we know and he took to the idea immediately – the idea of being able to do a Humphrey Bogart type character, a detective story, but the detective happens to also have spider powers.”

Cage previously voiced a Peter Parker variant of Spider-Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a role he is expected to reprise in next year's long-awaited Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Unlike the animated version, he will be playing Ben Reilly in the live-action adaptation, and Miller recalled Cage's response after hearing their initial pitch: "Listen, is it okay if he’s old and washed up as a character? Because I really relate to that type of a person more than a plucky upstart teenager."

“We’re like, ‘Absolutely!’” explained Miller.

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed, and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. The duo developed the series alongside the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Noir will premiere on May 25 on MGM+’s linear channel and globally on Prime Video on May 27!

Watch the official trailer below: