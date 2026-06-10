Scooby-Doo: Origins - Netflix Reveals New Look At Live-Action Show's Adorable Canine Star

Ruh-roh!

Netflix released a brief first teaser for Scooby-Doo: Origins earlier this week, giving us a first look at the live-action reboot's adorable canine star. Now, we have some more shots of Scoob, who will be played by a real Great Dane (no, he's not a Chocolate Lab) pup.

It was generally assumed that Scooby-Doo would be brought to life via CGI, as he was in the previous live-action movies, and this reveal has been met with a mixed response from fans of the classic cartoon.

Will Scoob still speak in the show? We know that Frank Welker, who has played both Fred Jones and Scooby-Doo for more than five decades, is involved in some capacity, so we'll just have to wait and see.

TV Line has also announced that the series has rounded out its cast with the following actors:

Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt), Peter Macon (The Orville), Maxwell Simkins (Shifting Gears) Jona Xiao (The Pitt), Dani Deetté (FBI: Most Wanted), Elysée Sanvillé (72 Hours) Alex Isles, Avery Kristen Pohl (Never Have I Ever), Pamela Mitchell (1883), Ross Kimball (Jury Duty), Sara Gilbert (The Conners), Wynn Everett (Chad Powers), Sauriyan Sapkota (The Fall of the House of Usher), Bruce McGill (Lioness), and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks).

We also have some new set videos featuring blurry glimpses of Shaggy (Tanner Hagen), Daphne (Mckenna Grace), Velma (Abby Ryder Fortson), and Fred (Maxwell Jenkins).

SCOOBY IS FINALLY REAL!!! Meet the goodest boy in Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027 pic.twitter.com/0FjfVAw4Bt — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2026

NUEVO VISTAZO AL CACHORRO DE GRAN DANÉS QUE SERÁ SCOOBY-DOO 🐕🔍



Netflix compartió un nuevo e increíble vistazo al adorable cachorro de Gran Danés que se encargará de interpretar a Scooby-Doo en la serie live-action que están preparando. pic.twitter.com/lGhkgl72Cy — SomosGeeks (@somosgeeksnews) June 9, 2026

🚨 TANNER, MCKENNA E (PROVAVELMENTE) ABBY NO SET DE DE ‘SCOOBY-DOO! A ORIGEM’.



Eles estão filmando as cenas do festival da cidade de Knittingham.



Também é possível ver Maxwell Simkins (camisa quadriculada).



Fonte: @Tate100T. pic.twitter.com/skiakYPKrB — Central Scooby-Doo! (@doocentral) June 10, 2026

Existem múltiplos filhotes de dogues-alemães idênticos no set de ‘Scooby-Doo! A Origem’ que serão o Scooby. 🐾



Eles estão brincando em um cercadinho esperando a oportunidade de atuarem!



Fonte: @Tate100T. pic.twitter.com/aT9dsRjqU2 — Central Scooby-Doo! (@doocentral) June 10, 2026

Nosso Scooby no set de “Scooby-Doo: A Origem” ♥️🐾 pic.twitter.com/7YJ0LLZW5y — Diário do Scooby (@diariodoscooby) June 10, 2026

The eight-episode series will focus on the origins of the Mystery Inc. gang, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Freddy, and their first meeting with the loveable pooch of the title, who comes into their lives after witnessing a supernatural murder.

The official synopsis reads: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner will executive produce under their Midnight Radio banner, along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti productions.

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix. “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with our longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and with Midnight Radio to bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time,” said Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television. “It’s no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We’re excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we’re grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity.”