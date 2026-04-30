Scooby-Doo: Origins Set Photos Reveal Star Tanner Hagen's Classic Shaggy Rogers Look

Cameras are now rolling on Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series in Atlanta, and these first set photos reveal a much better look at Tanner Hagen as arguably the most popular member of the Mystery Inc. gang (after Scoob, of course), Norville "Shaggy" Rogers.

The official announcement poster showed the good-natured hippie peeking from behind a wooden panel alongside Daphne (Mckenna Grace), Velma (Abby Ryder Fortson), and Fred (Maxwell Jenkins), but here we see that the young actor will be sporting Shaggy's signature green t-shirt.

Shaggy is usually depicted as Scooby-Doo's best pal, and the pair are frequently shown hunting for copious amounts of food. Shaggy and Scoob have justified their healthy appetites by insisting that "being in a constant state of terror makes us constantly hungry," but the prevailing theory is that they have the munchies.

Frank Welker, who has played both Fred Jones and Scooby-Doo for more than five decades, will once again lend his voice to the titular Great Dane, and we recently learned Paul Walter Hauser (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Cobra Kai) will play Scoob's original owner.

Check out the set photos below.

First look at Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers with his iconic green shirt for 'Scooby-Doo: Origins'.



Releasing on Netflix in 2027. https://t.co/2RG8WSYDiH — Feature First 🍿🎬 (@Feature_First) April 29, 2026

The eight-episode series will focus on the origins of the Mystery Inc. gang, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Freddy, and their first meeting with the loveable pooch of the title, who comes into their lives after witnessing a supernatural murder.

The official synopsis reads: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner will executive produce under their Midnight Radio banner, along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti productions.

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix. “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with our longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and with Midnight Radio to bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time,” said Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television. “It’s no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We’re excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we’re grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity.”