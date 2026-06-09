VisionQuest: Possible Synopsis Reveals Some Intriguing New Plot Details And Teases The Show's Villains

Marvel Television will conclude the story that began in 2021 with WandaVision when VisionQuest lands on Disney+ this fall. The series will follow the former Avenger as he attempts to regain his emotions and finally reunites with his now-adult sons, Tommy and Billy Maximoff.

After Thanos tore the Mind Stone from his head in Avengers: Infinity War, Vision was left a greyed-out husk. S.W.O.R.D. then took the android's remains and revived him as a mindless weapon. However, after encountering the Hex Vision inside Westview, the deadly White Vision regained his memories and flew off to parts unknown.

Memories without emotions are a problem, and Vision will seemingly turn to his fellow AIs—including his father, Ultron—for help when we next see him.

Now, a brief synopsis has surfaced that reveals more about what's next for the hero in VisionQuest. "The Vision, rebooted and having escaped those who sought to use him as a weapon, has been in hiding," it reads. "His quest for new meaning and discreet existence is interrupted when a bounty is placed on his head, forcing Vision to forge real connections and embrace found family if he's to survive."

With Paladin and former Ten Rings leader Raza set to appear in VisionQuest, we can safely assume that they will be among those seeking to capture or kill the immensely powerful android.

At least part of the series will be set in Madripoor (opening the door to an appearance from Sharon Carter, a.k.a. Power Broker), and assuming S.W.O.R.D. is no longer a threat, it seems the MCU's criminals will want to get their hands on him. Another compelling possibility is that the real Ultron has placed this bounty on his son's head. We'll have to wait and see.

Paul Bettany previously said the series takes a "huge swing," adding, "It manages to feel very much like it's somehow part of [the MCU], an end to a trilogy, whilst also being very much its own thing. And it is just really good. I'm really proud of it."

"We've been in editorial for a long while now, and I keep seeing cuts of it that just are getting better and better and then as all the effects get placed...it's funny, and it's moving, and it's super exciting, and [showrunner Terry Matalas] did a grand job."

VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

The conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 14.