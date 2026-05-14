VisionQuest Star Paul Bettany Reveals Extent Of Ultron's Role And Teases His Avengers: Secret Wars Role

VisionQuest is the next live-action series coming our way from Marvel Television, and arguably the most intriguing addition to the MCU slate we've had in some time.

Picking up with the White Vision we last saw rocketing away from Westview after his counterpart in the Hex restored his memories, the series will follow the former Avenger as he attempts to regain his emotions. In doing so, Vision will reunite with several familiar AIs, including his father, Ultron.

Crucially, the series also wraps up the story that started in WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. If Vision is restored to his true self, then he'll likely seek out the missing Scarlet Witch. There's also the small matter of meeting his twin sons, Billy and Tommy.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Paul Bettany said the series takes a "huge swing," adding, "It manages to feel very much like it's somehow part of [the MCU], an end to a trilogy, whilst also being very much its own thing. And it is just really good. I'm really proud of it."

"We've been in editorial for a long while now, and I keep seeing cuts of it that just are getting better and better and then as all the effects get placed...it's funny, and it's moving, and it's super exciting, and [showrunner Terry Matalas] did a grand job."

Asked about James Spader's return as Ultron, Bettany said, "He is delicious. He's so funny in this. It's so delicious to watch him. And we loved working together. I loved it so much." Horowitz pushed him on whether we'll see the villain's robotic form. The actor refused to divulge any details, but did say, "The story largely revolves around that relationship. And it's really fun. It's fun stuff."

Matalas has confirmed that we'll see Ultron's true form. Meanwhile, a trailer shown at the Disney Upfronts confirmed that a bearded Spader will play the Avengers: Age of Ultron big bad as a "human" (likely in scenes playing out within Vision's consciousness).

Looking beyond VisionQuest, Bettany was asked if Avengers: Secret Wars is on the horizon for him. "I think so," he replied. "As much as, touch wood, it keeps the kids in private school, anything going on at Marvel, they change their mind, or you really do never know. It's true that you never know, by the way."

"I mean, when we all died [in Avengers: Infinity War], we found out that day. They took us into a trailer with pre-vis, and everybody was sitting watching the screen, going, 'Oh, I die.' Nobody knew. We didn't know. So, you really don't know. They really do keep this stuff very secret."

VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

The conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.