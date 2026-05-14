VisionQuest Star Paul Bettany Reveals Extent Of Ultron's Role And Teases His Avengers: Secret Wars Role

VisionQuest Star Paul Bettany Reveals Extent Of Ultron's Role And Teases His Avengers: Secret Wars Role

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany has talked about reuniting with Avengers: Age of Ultron star James Spader in the upcoming Disney+ series and opens up on potentially returning for Secret Wars.

News
By JoshWilding - May 14, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Vision

VisionQuest is the next live-action series coming our way from Marvel Television, and arguably the most intriguing addition to the MCU slate we've had in some time.

Picking up with the White Vision we last saw rocketing away from Westview after his counterpart in the Hex restored his memories, the series will follow the former Avenger as he attempts to regain his emotions. In doing so, Vision will reunite with several familiar AIs, including his father, Ultron.

Crucially, the series also wraps up the story that started in WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. If Vision is restored to his true self, then he'll likely seek out the missing Scarlet Witch. There's also the small matter of meeting his twin sons, Billy and Tommy. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Paul Bettany said the series takes a "huge swing," adding, "It manages to feel very much like it's somehow part of [the MCU], an end to a trilogy, whilst also being very much its own thing. And it is just really good. I'm really proud of it."

"We've been in editorial for a long while now, and I keep seeing cuts of it that just are getting better and better and then as all the effects get placed...it's funny, and it's moving, and it's super exciting, and [showrunner Terry Matalas] did a grand job."

Asked about James Spader's return as Ultron, Bettany said, "He is delicious. He's so funny in this. It's so delicious to watch him. And we loved working together. I loved it so much." Horowitz pushed him on whether we'll see the villain's robotic form. The actor refused to divulge any details, but did say, "The story largely revolves around that relationship. And it's really fun. It's fun stuff."

Matalas has confirmed that we'll see Ultron's true form. Meanwhile, a trailer shown at the Disney Upfronts confirmed that a bearded Spader will play the Avengers: Age of Ultron big bad as a "human" (likely in scenes playing out within Vision's consciousness).

Looking beyond VisionQuest, Bettany was asked if Avengers: Secret Wars is on the horizon for him. "I think so," he replied. "As much as, touch wood, it keeps the kids in private school, anything going on at Marvel, they change their mind, or you really do never know. It's true that you never know, by the way."

"I mean, when we all died [in Avengers: Infinity War], we found out that day. They took us into a trailer with pre-vis, and everybody was sitting watching the screen, going, 'Oh, I die.' Nobody knew. We didn't know. So, you really don't know. They really do keep this stuff very secret."

VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

The conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/14/2026, 11:20 AM
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 5/14/2026, 11:22 AM
I'm very happy Spader is back. I don't have very high hopes for the show but I very much want it to be great.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/14/2026, 11:38 AM
If they can carry on the surrealist energy from WandaVision and Agatha, we hopefully will get a great conclusion to the trilogy. Excited for this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 11:44 AM
Damn , how do you not know that you died in something because I feel like when you are shooting , you could have atleast some inkling that this might be it but oh well.

Also , I’m sure him using “fun” & “funny” to repeatedly describe the project and Spader’s performance as Ultron aswell as their relationship in the show is bound to go down well with some people oh here lol…

Anyway , the story largely revolving around Vision & Ultron’s relationship sounds really cool imo as someone who thinks their final conversation in AOU is one of the best MCU/CBM moments so if we get more stuff like that then I’ll be happy!!.

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LSHF
LSHF - 5/14/2026, 11:48 AM
I'm glad they are bringing back James D'Arcy, as I enjoyed watching his performance in Agent Carter, although it will probably be his voice only. Still, I'm glad they are employing him again.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/14/2026, 11:51 AM
This isn't Vision or Ultron

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/14/2026, 11:54 AM
I totally thought the title was referring to Ultron's Secret Wars role.

Like maybe an army of Ultrons and Marvel Zombies (but probably no Annihilation wave) behind the Shield on Battleworld.

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