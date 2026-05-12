VisionQuest Premiere Date Revealed As First Trailer Description Teases Ultron's Return

VisionQuest Premiere Date Revealed As First Trailer Description Teases Ultron's Return

The first trailer for VisionQuest premiered at the Disney Upfronts, and we have a very exciting description of the footage, along with an official premiere date for the Disney+ series.

News
By JoshWilding - May 12, 2026 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

While Ahsoka Season 2 has just been hit with a pretty major delay, we do have some positive MCU news to share with you this afternoon. VisionQuest will officially premiere on Disney+ on October 14", later this year!

The long-awaited conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy, VisionQuest picks up with the original Vision after being rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. When we last saw him, he'd been given his memories back by the Hex Vision created by the Scarlet Witch in Westview. 

Based on the cast list, we expect to see Vision reunite with many of the MCU's AI characters as he attempts to regain his emotions. Tommy Maximoff will also appear, after his brother, Wiccan, found his soul a body to inhabit during the events of Agatha All Along

The Wrap was on hand at the Disney Upfronts and saw a brief teaser for the series:

For most of the footage, we see Bettany in his human form, essentially watching Vision’s memories like a film. When last we saw him, he was the White Vision that we saw fly off at the end of 'WandaVision.' He’s been given his memories back without having lived them, so now he’s trying to figure out his humanity once more, noting he has none of the emotions the first Vision did.

There to help him — and taunt him — is Ultron, once again voiced by James Spader. But Spader also appears in human form too. Tommy briefly appears in the footage, and Spader taunts Vision that 'it’s a boy!'

We've known for a while that many of those AI characters will appear as humans, though the hope is that VisionQuest serves as the android Ultron's official MCU return. Either way, it seems Tommy, a.k.a. Speed, will be meeting his father and grandfather.

"One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think," Paul Bettany teased last year. "He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head."

"One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But [Ultron is] a clever one."

The announced cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

As noted, VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 5/12/2026, 5:34 PM
Sounds like an interesting premise. White vision was always kind of lame in the comics cause he was basically a normal android. Hopefully they do something more here or it can lead to the return of og vision..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 6:27 PM
@Mrcool210 - I feel like we may get a hybrid in that he may somewhat become the old Vision again but he’s also something/someone new aswell which could be interesting.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/12/2026, 5:48 PM
Sounds very cool.

I do hope the we get to see robot Ultron and Vision though.
Those 2 together were amazing in Age of Ultron
Spike101
Spike101 - 5/12/2026, 5:50 PM
This sounds really cheap, and boring, as I predicted. Unfortunately I might add too.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/12/2026, 5:53 PM
I have a strong feeling this will be a very very great marvel show.

Vision, Ultron, lot of sci-fi, AI.... and Speed! Wanda's other son. Come on! sounds really great to me, and Im really intrigued/excited with young adult Speed introduction.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/12/2026, 6:01 PM
Marvel nailed vision. Great casting. Great look.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 6:25 PM
@ElJefe - yep

I’m so glad Whedon decided to combine Jarvis with Vision since Paul Bettany has turned out to be the perfect choice for this character across his four appearances thus far (not counting the voiceover work in What If).

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ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/12/2026, 6:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yessir!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 6:05 PM
Sounds interesting imo…

It seems like this show might be more philosophical and psychological in its approach (which isn’t surprising given Terry Matalas’s involvement) then spectacle heavy which I like since my favorite Vision MCU moments have tended to be moreso conversations rather then cool action beats tbh.

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Anyway , looking forward to checking out the series in October!!.
China1975
China1975 - 5/12/2026, 6:17 PM
I want a more traditional looking ultron, more scary
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 6:20 PM
So I guess this is the remainder of the MCU’s release schedule later this year after Punisher:One Last Kill today…

Spider Man:Brand New Day (July 31st)

X-Men 97 S2 (mid-2026 which I assume is perhaps August-September)

Vision Quest (October 14)

Avengers:Doomsday (December 18th)

I know YFNS S2 was also apparently set for this year but I could see that being moved to Jan-Feb 2027 like the first season but we’ll see.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/12/2026, 6:36 PM
It will be good to at least hear the voice of James D'Arcy (I enjoyed his role in Peggy Carter).
And, of course, Spader is always enjoyable to watch him perform.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 6:52 PM
@LSHF - both are underrated.

I particularly enjoyed D’Arcy as Edwin Jarvis in Agent Carter.

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