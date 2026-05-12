VisionQuest Premiere Date Revealed As First Trailer Description Teases Ultron's Return

While Ahsoka Season 2 has just been hit with a pretty major delay, we do have some positive MCU news to share with you this afternoon. VisionQuest will officially premiere on Disney+ on October 14", later this year!

The long-awaited conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy, VisionQuest picks up with the original Vision after being rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. When we last saw him, he'd been given his memories back by the Hex Vision created by the Scarlet Witch in Westview.

Based on the cast list, we expect to see Vision reunite with many of the MCU's AI characters as he attempts to regain his emotions. Tommy Maximoff will also appear, after his brother, Wiccan, found his soul a body to inhabit during the events of Agatha All Along.

The Wrap was on hand at the Disney Upfronts and saw a brief teaser for the series:

For most of the footage, we see Bettany in his human form, essentially watching Vision’s memories like a film. When last we saw him, he was the White Vision that we saw fly off at the end of 'WandaVision.' He’s been given his memories back without having lived them, so now he’s trying to figure out his humanity once more, noting he has none of the emotions the first Vision did. There to help him — and taunt him — is Ultron, once again voiced by James Spader. But Spader also appears in human form too. Tommy briefly appears in the footage, and Spader taunts Vision that 'it’s a boy!'

We've known for a while that many of those AI characters will appear as humans, though the hope is that VisionQuest serves as the android Ultron's official MCU return. Either way, it seems Tommy, a.k.a. Speed, will be meeting his father and grandfather.

"One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think," Paul Bettany teased last year. "He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head."

"One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But [Ultron is] a clever one."

The announced cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

As noted, VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.