Marvel's VISIONQUEST TV Series Enlists Emmy-Winning THE PENGUIN Composer For Its Score

Marvel's VISIONQUEST TV Series Enlists Emmy-Winning THE PENGUIN Composer For Its Score

Marvel Television's highly anticipated VisionQuest TV series—the conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy—has found its composer, and we'll get a preview of it a couple of months from now.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 14, 2026 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Vision
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that VisionQuest has found its composer in Mick Giacchino. He's not to be confused with his father, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Fantastic Four: First Steps composer, Michael Giacchino.

Mick is no stranger to comic book adaptations, having won an Emmy for his work on HBO's The Penguin. He previously collaborated with his father by contributing additional music to The Batman.

The composer's other credits include Skeleton CrewThe Muppets MayhemThat Dirty Black Bag, and Zootopia+

According to the trade, Giacchino "will preview the main theme for VisionQuest with a full orchestra on May 16 at Poland's Kraków FMF International TV Series Gala, where he will also perform some of his score for The Penguin."

Very little is known about the series, but it's believed that Vision will reunite with many of the MCU's AI characters as he attempts to regain his emotions (the Hex Vision restored the rebuilt android's lost memories in WandaVision).

He'll also meet Tommy, his and the Scarlet Witch's son. The teenager eventually joins the Young Avengers as Speed, alongside his twin brother, Wiccan, who is also rumoured to appear in this conclusion to the trilogy that includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

"One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think," Bettany teased last November. "He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head."

"One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But [Ultron is] a clever one."

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas previously confirmed that we'll get to see Ultron in his true form. "You do get to see robot Ultron, but you see a lot of James Spader and a lot of Paul Bettany together," he teased. "They are very much a core dynamic of the show."

He added that the show acts as "a delivery system for Bettany and Spade," and it seems VisionQuest will finally address what happened after Vision and Ultron's final confrontation in the woods at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron

The announced cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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