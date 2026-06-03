Supergirl Gets An Epic New Trailer And Posters As Tickets For Next DCU Movie Finally Go On Sale

Supergirl Gets An Epic New Trailer And Posters As Tickets For Next DCU Movie Finally Go On Sale

Supergirl tickets are now on sale, and that means we have a thrilling final trailer for the DCU movie, along with some exhibitor-exclusive posters that are bursting with colour.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

There's less than three weeks to go until Supergirl lands in theaters, and tickets for the second DC Studios movie have just gone on sale. With that comes the usual exhibitor-exclusive posters and an epic new trailer that blows the previous efforts out of the water.

We don't get a ton of never-before-seen footage, but enough to hint that there's a little more to the movie than previous sneak peeks have suggested. 

Superman and Lobo are heavily featured, as is a fun action sequence with Kara Zor-El using a teleporter to battle enemies (at this point in the movie, the Maid of Might is powerless thanks to a nearby red sun). Supergirl's colour palette is what it is at this point, with the posters more in line with the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic than the movie itself. 

In the coming days, we should get a much better idea of what to expect from Supergirl's opening weekend. It's a big test for DC Studios, with this, Clayface, and Man of Tomorrow likely to decide the brand's future ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's merger with Paramount Skydance.

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Jason Momoa's DCU debut as Lobo, and filmmaker Craig Gillespie recently told Empire, "I was thrilled to have him. I couldn’t imagine anybody else, but it’s a pressure... [we asked ourselves a] million questions to pay homage to the original."

Milly Alcock added, "Jason had such presence. He is Lobo. And it was exciting to see somebody living out their dream." Momoa previously played the DCEU's Aquaman, racking up appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Aquaman, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Check out the new Supergirl trailer and posters below. 

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Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/3/2026, 1:29 PM
Looks better than the previous trailers have, for sure.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/3/2026, 1:30 PM
I liked Gunn's Superman from last year, but this looks like straight to DVD B-movie trash.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/3/2026, 1:34 PM
They kept that one shot everyone was making fun of?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/3/2026, 1:41 PM
I couldn't even be assed to finish the trailer, still tried though.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/3/2026, 1:42 PM
"Epic" my ass. I felt absolutely nothing watching that trailer. Somehow, the more I see of this movie the more disinterested I become. Gunn has to realize that it's not 2017 anymore. Enough with the generic slop, same tropes, same style. Do something different already ffs.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

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