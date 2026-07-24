Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teasers Feature A First Official Look At Sadie Sink's Character, Tombstone, & More

As we get closer to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day next week, the various teasers and social media spots are starting to get a little more revealing.

We've seen Sadie Sink's character in set photos and under a hood in previous teasers, but a brief clip from the movie gives us a first official look at the mysterious young woman, who is believed to be Jean Grey.

Sink's dialogue has been redacted here, but there's speculation that this is a scene from near the end of the movie, with Jean asking Peter Parker if he wants her to restore MJ and Ned's memories.

There is always a possibility that the Stranger Things alum is playing someone else, of course, but she does definitely appear to have powerful mind control abilities.

These latest teasers also feature more Savage Hulk action, another look at Spidey's battle against the Hand, and a quick glimpse of Tombstone. Olivia Rodrigo fans will also be happy to hear a snippet of the pop megastar's new tune, "Stupid Song."

New clip of Sadie Sink as #JeanGrey in #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/HVUt4CDe41 — Jean Grey | News & Updates (@WhiteHotRoom_HQ) July 25, 2026

First look at Sadie Sink in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



In theaters on July 31. pic.twitter.com/Lh1rH2JJnU — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 25, 2026

You ready? #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now.



Listen to @nfrealmusic’s ‘GIVE ME A REASON ,’ out now. pic.twitter.com/pgLEvveXCU — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 24, 2026

Feeling totally insane. #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31.Get tickets now.



Listen to @OliviaRodrigo’s new song ‘stupid song,’ out now. pic.twitter.com/dyxBEVrs0a — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 24, 2026

One week until a brand new day.#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31.



Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/1vtB8OlrQA — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 24, 2026

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.