Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teasers Feature A First Official Look At Sadie Sink's Character, Tombstone, & More

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teasers Feature A First Official Look At Sadie Sink's Character, Tombstone, & More

Sony Pictures has shared some new teasers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Tombstone, Savage Hulk, and our first proper look at Sadie Sink's mysterious character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2026 08:07 PM EST

As we get closer to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day next week, the various teasers and social media spots are starting to get a little more revealing.

We've seen Sadie Sink's character in set photos and under a hood in previous teasers, but a brief clip from the movie gives us a first official look at the mysterious young woman, who is believed to be Jean Grey.

Sink's dialogue has been redacted here, but there's speculation that this is a scene from near the end of the movie, with Jean asking Peter Parker if he wants her to restore MJ and Ned's memories.

There is always a possibility that the Stranger Things alum is playing someone else, of course, but she does definitely appear to have powerful mind control abilities.

These latest teasers also feature more Savage Hulk action, another look at Spidey's battle against the Hand, and a quick glimpse of Tombstone. Olivia Rodrigo fans will also be happy to hear a snippet of the pop megastar's new tune, "Stupid Song."

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases Plans For Venom Symbiote In The MCU
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases Plans For Venom Symbiote In The MCU
From Hobgoblin To The Human Torch: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease A Comic-Inspired Future
Recommended For You:

From Hobgoblin To The Human Torch: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease A Comic-Inspired Future

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2026, 8:35 PM
I really love how confident Peter seems in this which i guess makes sense given he’s been a hero for some time now compared to CW/Homecoming where he was far less experienced and more naive…

Its felt like a true coming of age journey so far and thus I can’t wait to see more!!.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/24/2026, 8:41 PM
Looks like Ron Perlman.
User Comment Image
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 7/24/2026, 8:43 PM
@soberchimera - That's what I thought too.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/24/2026, 8:46 PM
What would i do if Sadie Sink @%%$!^@$#!#%@? ..well first of all im calling ICE
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 7/24/2026, 9:00 PM
@Malatrova15 - No one likes you. Not here, and not in real life.

What’s it like being a sad and lonely specimen of patheticness?

Seriously, though. Do you understand how disliked you are? Do you have any comprehension of this? I’ve never met you, but I know people in your actual life probably do everything they can to avoid you.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/24/2026, 9:02 PM
Why didn't I think of this sooner.... what if she's another Mary Jane! It's stupid but it's still better than her being Jean
Seeing it on Wednesday woo. Saw The Odyssey again this time in Dolby. Waaaay louder than 70mm Imax holy crap. It gets better with every viewing.

Hopefully Spidey can do the same
User Comment Image
DraculaX
DraculaX - 7/24/2026, 9:11 PM
What if she's the new Scarlett Witch?
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 7/24/2026, 9:21 PM
I'm worried about the CGI, it's a mid-budget cra*p

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder