Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Breaks Silence On Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Being Scrapped

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Breaks Silence On Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Being Scrapped

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has broken his silence on no longer helming the cancelled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty movie (now Avengers: Doomsday) for Marvel Studios

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Source: IndieWire

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was going to put Kang the Conqueror and his Variants front and centre for a battle with the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

However, in a confusing move, the Kang we expected to be the Multiverse Saga's endgame was soundly defeated by the title heroes in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. That movie received a tepid response, reportedly leading to Marvel Studios reassessing its options. 

Then, rising star Jonathan Majors was dropped from the role after a well-publicised domestic abuse trial. While Loki Season 2 deepened the Kang mystery with Victor Timely and He Who Remains' return, his story arc will likely remain unfinished as the spotlight shifts to Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's director. However, he lost that gig when Marvel Studios pivoted to the Russo Brothers.

So, was Spider-Man: Brand New Day a consolation prize, a compelling alternative, or the plan all along? In an interview with IndieWire, Cretton opened up about his time with the Avengers franchise coming to a swift end. 

"I was feeling exactly that," he said when the site asked if he was disappointed. "I mean, it was a weird time in the industry, altogether. We were on strike. The whole time during the strike, I was wondering if this thing was going to happen. When that wound up falling through, yeah, I was sad."

"I try not to hang my emotions too much about circumstances outside of my control. When Kevin [Feige] asked me if I’d be interested in Spidey, I became very happy," Cretton continued. "When 'Avengers' wasn’t going to happen, I was a little bit scared that my relationship with Kevin maybe was going to change. But it didn’t at all."

"On the day that wasn’t going to work out, we were talking about what could work out. And Spidey was mentioned, but it wasn’t like an offer by any means," he revealed. "It took a bit before that happened. From the inside looking out, it’s not nearly as dramatic as it is from the outside looking in."

After Shang-Chi, Cretton helmed episodes of Wonder Man for Marvel Television. However, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, he found himself working with Sony Pictures. Fortunately, it was a positive experience for the filmmaker.

"Well, you’re not just dealing with Kevin. Kevin is a studio head. You also have Tom Rothman. You also have Amy Pascal," Cretton noted. "On paper, it looks daunting to be juggling three powerhouse producers and studio heads who have all worked on some of the biggest movies in history."

"And thank God they all like each other, and they all respect each other. It actually was quite wonderful working with them. They all helped to make the movie better at every point. They are all very passionate about making the best movie possible. I found that nobody let their egos get in the way of having a harmonious decision-making process," he concluded.

The expectation is that Cretton will also direct Spider-Man 5 and 6, though where that leaves Shang-Chi 2 is hard to say. We know Marvel Studios plans to fall back on reliable franchises moving forward after some big swings (and misses) during the Multiverse Saga, which could lead to Shang-Chi being sidelined.

Cretton was noncommittal about his MCU future, but promised, "Dave Callaham and I have been developing [Shang-Chi 2]. We’ve been jumping into it recently. So, I really hope it is going to happen."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 7/24/2026, 11:46 AM
Destin Daniel Cretton seems like a solid dude
Amaru
Amaru - 7/24/2026, 11:47 AM
I like him a lot, he seems very cool and friendly.

On paper, it looks like he is going to give us one of the best, if not the best, Spider-Man movie. I hope it's as good as it looks and he gets to make Shang-Chi 2.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/24/2026, 11:53 AM
Was really looking forward to his take on The Avengers, but I’m even more excited to see his Spidey. His got a great eye for translating comic book panels to the screen.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/24/2026, 11:55 AM
"I found that nobody let their egos get in the way of having a harmonious decision-making process,"

THAT must seem like a rarity to many!

"The expectation is that Cretton will also direct Spider-Man 5 and 6..."

Why? He's not scheduled to do those at this time. Why assume? Especially in this industry AND after the plans fell through on Kang AND after every change that Marvel Studios has had to make thus far.

If I was working for them I wouldn't assume Jack Sh*t until it had already happened.
Yellow
Yellow - 7/24/2026, 12:03 PM
@LSHF - Spiderman movies were all made by the same director (and composer, luckily) so it's safe to say they won't just change the artistic vision.

At least, lets hope they don't, we all saw what happened with Dr. Strange
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/24/2026, 11:55 AM
Kang Dynasty being scrapped sucks. As one of the Avengers' biggest villains, I wish they had just recast. It's not like we don't have variants🤦🏾‍♂️
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 7/24/2026, 12:07 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah, would've been nice to have a Kang movie, followed by a Doom movie or 2. As long as Kang was recast, though. Majors always bugged me in the role. Way, way overacted... like to the point that it was silly
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/24/2026, 11:58 AM
6 Days for Me

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/24/2026, 12:03 PM
@OneMoreTime - I will watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day 3 times in 5 Days.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2026, 12:04 PM
I would have loved to have had his Avengers film and still would in the future whether it be Kang or someone else….

However if BND is successful and good then I wouldn’t mind him also getting his own Spidey trilogy like Watts did.

Basically , he seems like a good dude and director who has done projects such as Shang Chi & Wonder Man in this universe that showcase how he can handle action and emotion well so him being involved in the MCU for a long while would be something I love in general!!.

PS: I hope we get Shang Chi 2 aswell but if not him at the helm then how about Kenji Tanagaki who did The Furious?.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/24/2026, 12:15 PM
Why didn't they just recast. What, there's no other black men actors in Hollywood for [frick]s sake?
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/24/2026, 12:15 PM
While Russos' previous MCU works were all amazing and therefore on paper them coming back isn't a bad thing (I have reasons beyond them to be skeptical of Doomsday and Secret Wars), it is a shame that were are not seeing a different creative take on The Avengers any time soon.

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