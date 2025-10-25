HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Talks Marvel's "Big Plans" For Jonathan Majors' Kang And Online Cancel Culture

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has confirmed that Marvel Studios had "big plans" for Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and expresses his concerns with cancel culture while reflecting on his time in the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 25, 2025 10:10 AM EST

When Marvel Studios introduced Kang (a.k.a. He Who Remains) in Loki, the stage was set for the MCU to get a more formidable big bad than even Thanos.

However, the studio made a major misstep by adding his most well-known Variant, Kang the Conqueror, to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. In the movie, the Kang we expected to be the Multiverse Saga's endgame was soundly beaten by the title heroes. Then, to make matters worse, rising star Jonathan Majors was dropped from the role after a well-publicised domestic abuse trial.

Marvel Studios has since decided to move on from Kang and will instead focus on Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies. The Kang Dynasty has been retitled Doomsday, and the time traveller's story is likely to end with a few lines of throwaway dialogue next December. 

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner was asked about media coverage in 2019, which alleged violence, threats, and dangerous drug use in his marriage with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and how that differs from Majors' situation. 

"I don't know. I don't know what the difference is between gossip and anything else," the actor replied. "I don't know enough about Jonathan and his situation to know. I know they had big plans for that character, that's for sure. Whatever transpired...that sucks, I think. The due diligence really has to be played out."

Pushed to elaborate, Renner spoke in general terms about how online coverage of any situation like this can factor into how a company like Disney handles the fallout. 

"There's a bigger kind of scope to that. The idea of public opinion becoming part of the court process...when did public opinion become more valuable than the actual truth in any situation?" he mused. "We've had that for a while with social media and all that stuff. I think it's kind of dangerous. All the cancel culture and all that stuff. It makes me want to run and hide."

We don't know when Renner will return to the MCU, but he did recently reveal whether he'll be back for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Hawkeye Season 2 may also be somewhere on the horizon, and he looks back on his time as part of this world fondly. 

"No one ever expected it. Even the Marvel people were taken aback by it all. It happened pretty quickly from Iron Man into The Avengers. What a great...what are we, 13, 14 years into it, and it's still in the ring, still fighting, taking punches and throwing punches. It's a fun, fun, fun world. The friendships that were formed out of it. It started off so bizarre."

"Some of us knew each other before we started filming The Avengers, but Hemsworth and a few other people we didn't know. It's strange. It's like a Halloween costume. We're all wearing these bizarre outfits and these props. We're like, 'What are we doing? I don't know, but at least we're doing it together.' I got really great friendships out of the deal."

You can hear more from Renner in the player below. 

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/25/2025, 11:01 AM
"The idea of public opinion becoming part of the court process...when did public opinion become more valuable than the actual truth in any situation?" he mused. "I think it's kind of dangerous."

This is so true. The idea that the public's opinion of a situation playing a role in a judge or jury's decision, even if minuscule, is outright terrifying.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/25/2025, 11:21 AM
@TheJok3r - Unfortunately, it often does influence outcomes. Renner is spot on. All that said, the video, audio, and texts paint a bad picture for Majors.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/25/2025, 11:43 AM
@Bucky74 - My comment was more in general, not just in relation to what happened with Majors, who I agree wasn't exactly a saint. People should be judged exclusively on whether or not they committed the crime in question; their political beliefs, their religion of choice, what people think about them, etc... should never be considered. I don't know how popular this is, but the more time goes on, the more I support the idea of people with strong social and political beliefs not being allowed to be a judge or even serve on a jury. I don't know how you could make that a reality, but it honestly needs to be looked into.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/25/2025, 2:20 PM
@TheJok3r - I agree 1000 percent but unfortunately, people would probably lie
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/25/2025, 11:07 AM
It’s Disney that canceled Majors not social media.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 10/25/2025, 11:15 AM
Jeremy Renner talks about Marvel's 'big plans'for Kang and comments that they did indeed have 'big plans'.
Amazing....
cubrn
cubrn - 10/25/2025, 11:15 AM
I have serious doubts in thinking that many people would have a negative opinion if they continued giving Jonathan Majors work, in our out of the MCU.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/25/2025, 12:09 PM
@cubrn - agreed. I wonder if disney ran any confidential surveys with focus groups to see how people would feel having majors back

If I were surveyed I'd say I want him back and I dont think what he did was terrible at all. According to the video that was leaked
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/25/2025, 1:01 PM
@cubrn - On the basis of the limited facts of the case, within a year almost all GA wise would likely have moved on an not held it against them.

I am NOT weighing in with regard to guilt or otherwsie, not saying it is a good or bad thing folk would put it in the past. I'm just saying of all the actors I can think of accused and/or found guilty of domestic abuse MOST got more work with limited long term impact on their rise to fame after at most a couple years dry patch in role.

Also of all the convicted domestic abuse cases with actors I can think of that didn't involve murder or rape his was probably the lowest severity case I can think of on the facts presented (where he basicaly got guilty of unintended harm when getting his stolen phone back then running away from her).

All of that said the guy would be well served stepping away from acting for a couple years whilst dealing with what seemed obvious were deep rooted mental health issues. After that I do tend to agree the only ones who'd likely reject him getting roles would be doing so for reasons OTHER than the facts of his case and simply using that as a fake reason to rage about him getting work.
dracula
dracula - 10/25/2025, 11:28 AM
Well id say one difference is

Renner was just allegations during a custody battle

Majors was a well documented, including video of her being thrown into the car

Plus the police report of injuries
dracula
dracula - 10/25/2025, 11:29 AM
Nothing came of allegations against Renner

They did wait until after the trial to drop Majors
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/25/2025, 11:45 AM
He still beat her up. Men who beat women are pussy ass cowards. Plus the dude was mid af
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 11:57 AM

Majors and Kang are dead fish. Leave them buried.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 10/25/2025, 12:01 PM
If only he grabbed his girlfriend from the pu55y he could have been president. Hollywood passing judgment is as important as tits on a bull.
Hollywood has always protected the people who make them money and there are lots that have done 100 times worse. Once and awhile they need to throw someone under the bus.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/25/2025, 12:08 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - the people that elected the pussy grabber to the highest position in the world, are women beaters themselves.

Hillary was right
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/25/2025, 12:34 PM
@Vigor - The people who voted for him are the ones struggling the most right now, but despite that, they will stick to that Republican party until their dying breath.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/25/2025, 2:50 PM
@TheJok3r - facts
clogan
clogan - 10/25/2025, 3:11 PM
@TheJok3r - i do not think most people who voted for him will vote republican till they die. It was an economic decision for most. For example we have a lot of people in NY who voted for AoC and Mamdani but also Trump. What does that say?

Of course it is a small sample, but prices are still going up, and this administration is not helping. The richest get tax cuts and layoffs still keep happening. Labor workforce right now is the only “safe” job for the foreseeable future.

People who will promise the working class what they need will win, whether they are Democrats or Republican.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/25/2025, 12:26 PM
The setup for Kang was interesting, but I'm over it at this point. Majors is a good actor, but there are plenty of other, more interesting villains out there to focus on.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/25/2025, 1:05 PM
I still think Marvel was looking for a way out after his Kang totally bombed. It would have been stupid to move forward with him as the big bad. Every version of Kang he played was awful which is sad because Kang is a great villain.
Ocelot
Ocelot - 10/25/2025, 2:02 PM
We saw the man, who is probably over 6ft and around 200lbs running halfway across new york city from the woman. Ridiculous to fire him.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 10/25/2025, 2:33 PM
Marvel died after Endgame. Let it go. Should went straight into FF and had a proper Doc Doom movie without the desperate casting of RDJ.
clogan
clogan - 10/25/2025, 3:12 PM
@SirReginald - i atill can’t believe that casting decision lol

