LOKI Star Jonathan Majors "Cannot Say Anything" About Kang's Future Amid Rumors He'll Make MCU Return

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors has once again been asked about possibly returning to the MCU as the villainous Kang the Conqueror, and plays surprisingly coy about what's next...

By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Source: The U.S. Sun

In December 2023, Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, prompting Marvel Studios to immediately sever ties with him.

That came after an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, though Majors has long maintained his innocence. He's since completed a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and, following the low-key release of Magazine Dreams (which once looked like it might land him an Oscar), the actor hopes to mount a comeback. 

Could Marvel Studios give him a second chance in the MCU as Kang? His take on the time-travelling villain was well-received by fans and critics, and we're still waiting for an explanation when it comes to the pivot from Kang to Doctor Doom as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

At the very least, the hope is that we'll discover how Doom dealt with Kang, especially as Loki and the Ant-Man threequel established him as a threat to the Multiverse ahead of what sounded like another Multiversal War. 

The U.S. Sun spoke with Majors, and he supposedly "grinned ear-to-ear" upon being asked about rumours he'll make an MCU return. "I cannot say anything about that," he started, "trying to play coy but unable to hide his smile," according to the outlet.

Pushed on whether there's anything in the works, Majors responded, "Well, it's a Multiverse, so there's always that. Always a lot of opportunity for that," he noted, adding that he was "very glad" to hear that many fans want him back. 

Earlier this year, the He Who Remains actor reflected on a member of his legal team breaking the news to him that his time in the MCU had ended...moments after he walked out of the criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan. 

"He goes, 'I’m just gonna tell you now,'" Majors recalled. "'That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you.'"

"There were days when it was like, 'Is this real?'" he said of the weeks that followed. "It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded."

"No relation to the big guys, DC or Marvel, but a pretty wicked story," Majors said of another superhero project he's now circling. "I’m glad to be reading." Talking about the resumption of his career, Majors added, "Sometimes it feels like it’s not going to happen. And sometimes it feels like we start next week."

Original plans called for the next Avengers movie to be titled The Kang Dynasty. It's since been renamed as Doomsday, though the Multiverse Saga is still set to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars. A cameo from Majors, while highly unlikely, is still possible.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/8/2025, 10:43 AM
Maltrova emerging from under her rock in 3…2…1…
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/8/2025, 10:52 AM
@FrankenDad - Her rock is my mountain.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2025, 10:43 AM
Nah we are good. Pivot as far away from this disaster of a character as possible.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 10/8/2025, 10:48 AM
@mountainman - Glad he was out. There is no commanding presence to him at all unlike thanos. tried to watch ant man 3 sometime ago and still sucked. i couldn't take him seriously
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/8/2025, 10:48 AM
@Gabimaru - he is constantly pouting. Why does he do that?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 10/8/2025, 10:53 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - that's his acting range as it gets
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2025, 11:22 AM
@Gabimaru - Strangely enough, Majors/Kang was the least of Ant Man 3’s problems. That movie was atrocious through and through.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/8/2025, 11:25 AM
@mountainman - Why? He's far less of a disaster than RDJ's Doom who will come from nowhere with zero buildup
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2025, 11:29 AM
@WalletsClosed - Kang has zero buildup either other than losing easily every time we’ve seen him, even to ants. One of the worst MCU villains we’ve seen yet.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/8/2025, 10:44 AM
that would be awesome if he came back
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 10/8/2025, 10:50 AM
@supermanrex - User Comment Image

You can have him
Matador
Matador - 10/8/2025, 10:45 AM
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/8/2025, 10:48 AM
Awful miscast. Up there with namor and reed
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/8/2025, 11:24 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - All 3 of those castings are better than a RDJ Doom
Forthas
Forthas - 10/8/2025, 10:48 AM
I am not opposed to him coming back in fact it could add some good story plot points given the multiverse nature of the films BUT he was not very menacing so I could only see him serving as a jobber for Doom.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/8/2025, 10:52 AM
That will never happen. His career is over, unless he pulls a Chris Brown and does indy stuff for a smaller audience.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2025, 10:55 AM
@JackDeth - idk

I feel if he dies the work and shows that he’s overcome his issues then I could see him slowly coming back but we’ll see.
cubrn
cubrn - 10/8/2025, 11:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - the article states that he completed a 52 week domestic violence course and he’s been in a serious relationship for three years without any further domestic violence issues so I’d say he’s taken steps to overcome the situation.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/8/2025, 10:52 AM
A really good actor and his portrayal in Loki was an excellent balance of indifference and menace. I have no issue with the actor returning, despite the hue & cry but it would require a serious rewrite. Kang was a total blouse in Quantumania.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2025, 10:54 AM
Interesting…

His response makes me think he may back which is interesting and also kinda unfortunate since I would rather they then have stuck with Kang and his variants as the Big Bads for the Avengers films but oh well , it is what it is now.

At this point , I can see him being an ally to Doom or likely that character wiping out the Kang Council to not only stop their threat in universe but also establish him as a threat to the heroes & the audience.

Anyway , it’s unfortunate how things played out since it seemed like Majors was in a toxic relationship but hopefully he’s worked on himself now to overcome his issues…

I rather enjoyed his portrayal of the various “Kang’s” so I would be down to see him again!!.

User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/8/2025, 10:56 AM
Spoiler alert:

0% chance he’s coming back.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/8/2025, 11:04 AM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/8/2025, 11:13 AM
@regularmovieguy - agreed.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/8/2025, 11:10 AM
"he noted, adding that he was "very glad" to hear that many fans want him back."

No one wants him back. Every version of his Kang was abysmal. Loki S2 was probably the best version because they told him to tone it down. His conquerer version was neither scary, intimidating, cunning or intelligent. The script didn't help him. The second they made him a multiverse traveler instead of a time traveler, it was curtains. They kept using the word time but even in Loki S1, the variants didnt travel through time together, they traveled universes. In Antman, Janet sees him destroying entire universes.

Only the MCU could screw up such an iconic villain. Even with that, his performance was terrible.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2025, 11:19 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Victor Timely in Loki S2 might have been the worst version of Kang. Overacted and annoying in every scene he was in. Despite how lame him being defeated by Ants was, Quantumania was the best version of Kang we got, and he was still a sub par villain.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/8/2025, 11:23 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - The worst version of Kang will be better than RDJ's Doom. Me and everyone who's rational would rather have him back than this doomsday garbage
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/8/2025, 11:12 AM
User Comment Image

Bring him BACK. The underutilized beginning could create room for an excellent segway.

Allow Kang to lose. A lot. On purpose. The entirety of his defeat is only for informative purposes, that will lead to increased difficulty in future battles.

They COULD make this work... but knowing Disney, they'd likely recast him with KeKe Palmer and have her and Scarlet Witch talk it out... 🙄 😒
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/8/2025, 11:22 AM
Major's Kang is awful and yet he's STILL better than an RDJ Doom. That is a FACT!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/8/2025, 11:29 AM
It doesn't make sense for him not to return, even if it's just to get the council of Kangs completed decimated by Doom.

