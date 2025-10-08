LOKI Star Jonathan Majors "Cannot Say Anything" About Kang's Future Amid Rumors He'll Make MCU Return

In December 2023, Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, prompting Marvel Studios to immediately sever ties with him.

That came after an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, though Majors has long maintained his innocence. He's since completed a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and, following the low-key release of Magazine Dreams (which once looked like it might land him an Oscar), the actor hopes to mount a comeback.

Could Marvel Studios give him a second chance in the MCU as Kang? His take on the time-travelling villain was well-received by fans and critics, and we're still waiting for an explanation when it comes to the pivot from Kang to Doctor Doom as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

At the very least, the hope is that we'll discover how Doom dealt with Kang, especially as Loki and the Ant-Man threequel established him as a threat to the Multiverse ahead of what sounded like another Multiversal War.

The U.S. Sun spoke with Majors, and he supposedly "grinned ear-to-ear" upon being asked about rumours he'll make an MCU return. "I cannot say anything about that," he started, "trying to play coy but unable to hide his smile," according to the outlet.

Pushed on whether there's anything in the works, Majors responded, "Well, it's a Multiverse, so there's always that. Always a lot of opportunity for that," he noted, adding that he was "very glad" to hear that many fans want him back.

Earlier this year, the He Who Remains actor reflected on a member of his legal team breaking the news to him that his time in the MCU had ended...moments after he walked out of the criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan.

"He goes, 'I’m just gonna tell you now,'" Majors recalled. "'That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you.'"

"There were days when it was like, 'Is this real?'" he said of the weeks that followed. "It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded."

"No relation to the big guys, DC or Marvel, but a pretty wicked story," Majors said of another superhero project he's now circling. "I’m glad to be reading." Talking about the resumption of his career, Majors added, "Sometimes it feels like it’s not going to happen. And sometimes it feels like we start next week."

Original plans called for the next Avengers movie to be titled The Kang Dynasty. It's since been renamed as Doomsday, though the Multiverse Saga is still set to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars. A cameo from Majors, while highly unlikely, is still possible.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.