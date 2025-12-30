8 Marvel Studios Movies And TV Shows That Need To Be A Priority In The Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS MCU

With Bob Chapek in charge of Disney, Marvel Studios had a major issue with quantity over quality. Pushed to produce as much content as possible, we got a lot of character introductions, albeit in stories that frequently missed the mark. Bob Iger's return and a combination of negative reviews and lower box office returns have seen Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige set out to put the MCU back on the right track. As a result, several movies and TV shows we anticipated seeing before Avengers: Secret Wars haven't happened. Now, there's no longer any room for them before the Multiverse Saga ends. In this feature, we're taking a look at 8 big—and small—screen projects we're hoping will be prioritised in the next wave of MCU storytelling (likely the "Mutant Saga"). From sequels to team-ups, there's an undeniably exciting mix here. To check them out, you just need to click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

8. Young Avengers There's no longer enough time to assemble the Young Avengers before Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, those movies can still establish them as one of the MCU's new superhero teams heading into the next Phase. They won't be that "young" by then, of course, though that concept always had a limited lifespan outside of the comics (this may also explain claims that they'll be renamed the Champions). A movie or TV series like this also gives Marvel Studios the chance to do something significant with Hawkeye, America Chavez, Cassie Lang, Ms. Marvel, Wiccan, Ironheart, Speed, and various other Phase 4/5 characters who have been largely overlooked following their respective introductions.



7. Midnight Sons It's been over 6 years since Blade was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. However, many people seem to forget that we've had a pandemic and a Hollywood strike during that time. Regardless, Marvel Studios is clearly struggling to get this movie off the ground, so heading straight to Midnight Sons, a supernatural Avengers, of sorts, might be what's best for Eric Brooks and the other MCU characters who inhabit the supernatural corner of this world. Agatha Harkness, Black Knight, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Moon Knight, and among those we'd like to see factor into this team-up. When that's done, perhaps the Blade reboot will finally follow.



6. World War Hulk Captain America: Brave New World introduced Red Hulk and ultimately revealed that The Leader was responsible for President Ross' monstrous transformation. Both villains were ultimately imprisoned, leaving the door open for them to return one day. Rumblings of a World War Hulk (or World War Hulks) project have persisted for years. The latest Captain America movie didn't necessarily set the stage for Samuel Sterns to create a new wave of Hulks. Still, Samuel Sterns' role in Red Hulk's rampage means it's still possible for Bruce Banner's nightmare to become a reality. The Hulk teaming up with She-Hulk, Skaar, Red Hulk, and Amadeus Cho to take on The Leader's twisted army sounds like one heck of an event to us in the post-Secret Wars MCU.



5. The Legendary Star-Lord James Gunn is now in charge of DC Studios and the DCU, so he won't be returning to Marvel Studios anytime soon. Fortunately, Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol. 3 ended by introducing a new version of the team and promised we'd see the Legendary Star-Lord again, so let's get to it. It's about time Chris Pratt's Peter Quill took centre stage in a solo adventure, though we certainly wouldn't say no to a cameo appearance from the other Guardians. This feels like a great event series for Disney+ and a fun way to continue Star-Lord's story on Earth. Heck, this could even be combined with that long-awaited Nova series. In the meantime, we're hoping Marvel Studios finds a place for Quill in Avengers: Doomsday.



4. The Fantastic Four 2 The Fantastic Four: First Steps grossed over $520 million at the worldwide box office earlier this year. While it wasn't a mega-hit and turned only a modest profit, the movie performed well—the team was primarily known for starring in bad blockbusters—and received great reviews from fans and critics. With Marvel's First Family set to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, we'd hope that a Fantastic Four sequel will be a priority for Marvel Studios in the new MCU post-Avengers: Secret Wars. There are countless stories to tell with this team, and that battle with Galactus and Silver Surfer barely scratched the surface. In the past, the Avengers movies have been enough to give connected movies that followed a boost at the box office. That alone should be reason enough for Marvel Studios to give us another Fantastic Four movie.



3. Shang-Chi 2 Had plans for Kang the Conqueror not fallen apart (for a multitude of reasons), we might have already seen Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time by now. And yes, chances are the Ten Rings were once meant to be linked to a Kang Variant. With Destin Daniel Cretton busy working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and its sequels, if recent reports are to be believed), there's no way we'll see a Shang-Chi sequel before the Multiverse Saga ends. Once it does, this character needs to step back into the spotlight. He's confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, of course, but the master of the martial arts deserves another solo outing...alongside a new Iron Fist, perhaps?



2. Scarlet Witch If social media scoopers are to be believed, the Scarlet Witch will return in the next Avengers movies under the spell of Doctor Doom. Once that's all played out, it's high time for Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Wiccan, and Speed to reunite. This could be a Disney+ series, but at this stage, the Avenger deserves her own feature. Elizabeth Olsen is phenomenal as this character, and, regardless of who she's surrounded by, it needs to be her story. Between Doomsday, Secret Wars, and the Vision TV series, the stage is surely being set for Wanda's MCU future. What's the endgame here? The Scarlet Witch vanquishing Mephisto and getting her happy ending would be our preferred option.

