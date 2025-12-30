ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Star [SPOILER] Seemingly Confirms They Will Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Marvel Studios announced the main Avengers: Doomsday cast members in a four-hour video reveal released back in March. Whether it was to maintain the element of surprise or because the ink wasn't yet dry on certain deals, there were some noteworthy omissions.

Many of the actors named in the Spring starred in 2025's MCU movies (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps), all of which either underperformed or struggled at the box office.

With this movie arguably in desperate need of star power, that may explain why the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser opened by announcing Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers. Now, it seems we can expect to welcome back another familiar face when the movie is released next December.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton recently shared a photo in which she was spotted wearing an Avengers: Doomsday crew hat. This appears to confirm that she will reprise her role as Cassie Lang in the movie, news which likely won't come as a huge surprise to those of you who saw the concept art that leaked online earlier this year.

In that, Ant-Man's daughter was shown alongside Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Wiccan, Speed, Star-Lord, Wong, and Doop. Evangeline Lilly isn't expected to return as The Wasp after announcing her retirement from acting; Michael Douglas also appears to have moved on, so it makes sense to pair Scott Lang and Cassie up before the latter joins a new team.

It could be that Newton just liked the hat, of course, but if she's not in Avengers: Doomsday, it begs the question of where she'd have gotten it...

Kathryn Newton, who plays Cassie Lang, shares a new photo wearing an ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ crew hat. pic.twitter.com/CwnL1ZyA2V — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) December 30, 2025

In related news, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently spoke with Collider and reflected on meeting Robert Downey Jr. for the first time on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

"He greeted me, and then I didn't realize that Downey Land has its own chefs, but I had brought my set lunch, and he was like, 'Oh, no, no, no. We don't do that here.' The chefs had come and laid out this full buffet, and I was like, 'Oh, I'll put this away.' And then just the people walking through, I was like, 'I cannot believe I'm having lunch with these people.'" "People with their costumes in these various states, some people in full costumes, still. Some people have really uncomfortable costumes, so they like to strip down, or it’s three pieces, and they strip out of two. It’s all of us just kind of sitting around and talking about our lives and our careers. Those are priceless, irreplaceable memories that I'll have for the rest of my life."

Downey Land? Sign us up for a visit. The actor is, of course, referring to the huge area that was given to Downey—Avengers: Doomsday's lead star, for all intents and purposes—on the UK set of the movie. However, it's clearly somewhere the Oscar-winner enjoyed spending time with his co-stars.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.