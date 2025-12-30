AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Runtime For A FIFTH Teaser Trailer Seemingly Revealed By Ratings Board

Marvel Studios never officially announced plans to release theater-exclusive Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Instead, Disney seemed happy for the news to start as a rumour before being confirmed, loosely, by The Hollywood Reporter.

If what happened last week is any indication, each sneak peek will receive an online release every Tuesday. That means Thor today and the X-Men next week; several reports have suggested that the fourth preview is set to feature the Fantastic Four and Wakandans.

However, that seemingly won't be the last one. As we're sure you're aware, the runtimes for each of these trailers have been revealed in advance by various international rating boards.

Now, Korea's Media Rating Board has confirmed that the fifth Avengers: Doomsday teaser will run for a total of 1 minute and 5 seconds. While there's always a possibility that this is an error, we don't believe that's the case, and the fact that we're getting another teaser for the movie is a welcome surprise.

Perhaps this will be the Doctor Doom-centric promo we heard was originally planned as teaser four?

The content of the three trailers we've seen has been fairly significant, but wrapping up with a first official look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom would be an internet-breaking moment that ensures excitement is at an all-time high before the first full trailer arrives.

We'll see, but with Avatar: Fire and Ash exceeding expectations in theaters, it makes sense that a fifth teaser is also on the way to capitalise on the success of a threequel with serious legs.

What would you like to see in the fifth, and presumably final, Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer?

The fifth trailer for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ has been listed on Korea’s Media Rating Board.



It has a runtime of 1 minute and 5 seconds.



(via https://t.co/vrKSicGabo) pic.twitter.com/pPPixyXCPt — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 30, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.