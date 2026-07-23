Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals First Look At Tombstone As Tom Holland Says Jean Grey Is Not In The Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals First Look At Tombstone As Tom Holland Says Jean Grey Is Not In The Movie

New footage from Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tombstone manhandling the wall-crawler in another scene recreating a classic comic cover. Tom Holland, meanwhile, shoots down the Jean Grey theories.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 10:07 AM EST

Marvel Studios has tapped Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Marvin Jones III/Krondon to play the MCU's Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and fans have theorised that he'll eventually be revealed as the movie's big bad.

It's not hard to see why, especially as Mayor Wilson Fisk's defeat in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will have left a power vacuum in New York. Peter Parker is a street-level hero now, and with Matt Murdock behind bars, it could fall to him to stop Lonnie Lincoln becoming the new Kingpin.

However, it's also just as likely that Tombstone will be among the minor villains Spidey faces in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's opening montage. That sequence will recreate several comic book covers, and we now have a first look at what could be Lonnie's part in it.

Recreating the cover of Spectacular Spider-Man #142, it shows Tombstone holding a prone wall-crawler high above the streets of New York. Could this be it for the mobster in the movie? For now, we'll have to wait and see, but this is our first time seeing the character outside of promo art. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad is still a mystery, though the prevailing theory is that the Department of Damage Control manipulates Jean Grey, who then takes out her frustrations on Peter—who seems to be working with them—by unleashing The Hulk on him. 

Well, in a surprising twist, Tom Holland has told an interviewer, "[Jean Grey] is not in this movie, but it would be pretty cool." So, has he put an end to the Marvel Girl rumours, or was it an off-the-cuff attempt at throwing fans of the scent to keep them guessing? 

The press have only seen 35 minutes of the movie, and are, as of now, not privy to who Sadie Sink is playing. Taken at face value, Holland's remarks are pretty definitive, and seem to suggest that, no, the Stranger Things alum isn't playing Jean, after all.

You can check out this first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Tombstone below, along with Holland's reaction to the Jean Grey question.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/23/2026, 10:07 AM
Yeah ok....
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 10:10 AM
What in the ai...
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/23/2026, 10:11 AM
If this is true, it was only a matter of time before Tom spoiled something on this press tour lol. Dude is the king of not being able to keep his mouth shut 😂. Side note though, Tombstone looks awesome.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/23/2026, 10:13 AM
Hilarious how the biggest mystery surrounding a SPIDER-MAN movie is whether or not an X-MAN appears in it.

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