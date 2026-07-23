Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Has Added These A-List Superheroes To The Movie's Final Battle - Spoilers

Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Has Added These A-List Superheroes To The Movie's Final Battle - Spoilers

Many fans have complained that the Avengers: Doomsday cast is missing some big characters, but a new rumour claims to reveal the heavy-hitters added to the final battle during reshoots.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer confirmed a few big rumours, and as we get closer to the movie's December release, we're expecting more wild claims to head our way (inevitably, some will be accurate, while others will be proved false).

A recurring complaint has been Avengers: Doomsday's lack of big-name characters. The cast is stacked, but the X-Men roster is lacking and many of the heroes expected to join Captain America's Avengers are M.I.A. (She-Hulk and Spider-Man, for example). 

Well, @MyTimeToShineH is today reporting that the final battle will see a very-much-alive Loki recruit Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Halle Berry's Storm, Dafne Keen's X-23, and more to take the fight to Doctor Doom. 

We've previously heard that the fight takes place in Latveria, suggesting Doom will unleash an army of Doombots against the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

It's unclear whether some of these actors were added during reshoots or if it was always the plan to save some heavy-hitters for the final act. Either way, there are vague rumblings across social media about a second chair reveal happening during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at Comic-Con this Saturday in San Diego.

Finally, we have a bit of a weird one for you. As AI slop is spread on platforms like X and Facebook, recent months have seen it used to cover up legitimate leaks. The thought process is that it will stop studios from flagging leaks and figuring out where these are coming from.

Now, a supposed extended clip/trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has surfaced. While it's obviously AI, @MyTimeToShuneH claims it's just an AI-enhanced version of a real leak, and some moments seem almost too well-choreographed to be fully AI-generated. At the same time, other scenes look abysmal. 

We think there might be some real scenes mixed in, but overall, it's hard to tell whether it's even close to the real deal. With that in mind, we thought it best to let you decide by checking it out below...

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Huskers
Huskers - 7/23/2026, 12:54 PM
😬 I dunno, that would feel like Star Wars level of attempted course correction if that’s true!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/23/2026, 12:57 PM
Lol this movie has nothing, no buildup, no big arc villain, just many happy returns whit zero context
Aaaalll the familiar places
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/23/2026, 12:58 PM
A-list superheroes? I didn't know they were doing a DC crossover.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 7/23/2026, 1:01 PM
The fact that folks are looking at this lineup and saying it lacks big name characters just shows how overly critical and entitled "fans" can be online.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2026, 1:18 PM
@AlexGSpeaks - Because Ghost, Red Guardian, U.S Agent, and Falcon Cap are A listers 😂😂😂
6of13
6of13 - 7/23/2026, 1:03 PM
Could be interesting if the movie starts with the final battle against Dr Doom, where he creates Battleworld, and then it goes back in time to how it all got there.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 1:11 PM
I dont actually believe this
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/23/2026, 1:12 PM
Looking forward to seeing Moon Knight....finally. How is Tobey McGuire's Spiderman there if he dies in the first act? I'm confused. Also, Halle Berry's Storm? Oh yay. Just what everybody wanted.

User Comment Image
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 7/23/2026, 1:12 PM
Yes I'm showing my age as an og, but the singer the late great Barry White had lyrics to a hit song of his that applies to this increasingly cast bloated movie the lyrics are "TOO MUCH OF ANYTHING IS NO GOOD FOR YA BABBY" it literally seems like Marvel Studios is throwing buckets of s*** against the wall and see what sticks as s. This seems like an SOS as the Titanic is sinking
Lllll
LTColFrankSlade
LTColFrankSlade - 7/23/2026, 1:15 PM
Wouldn't it be great if there were some actual Avengers in the movie? Hulk? Hawkeye? Captain Marvel? War Machine? Vision?
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/23/2026, 1:15 PM
Hell. Yes! Let’s go!!!

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