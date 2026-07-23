Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Has Added These A-List Superheroes To The Movie's Final Battle - Spoilers

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer confirmed a few big rumours, and as we get closer to the movie's December release, we're expecting more wild claims to head our way (inevitably, some will be accurate, while others will be proved false).

A recurring complaint has been Avengers: Doomsday's lack of big-name characters. The cast is stacked, but the X-Men roster is lacking and many of the heroes expected to join Captain America's Avengers are M.I.A. (She-Hulk and Spider-Man, for example).

Well, @MyTimeToShineH is today reporting that the final battle will see a very-much-alive Loki recruit Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Halle Berry's Storm, Dafne Keen's X-23, and more to take the fight to Doctor Doom.

We've previously heard that the fight takes place in Latveria, suggesting Doom will unleash an army of Doombots against the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

It's unclear whether some of these actors were added during reshoots or if it was always the plan to save some heavy-hitters for the final act. Either way, there are vague rumblings across social media about a second chair reveal happening during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at Comic-Con this Saturday in San Diego.

Finally, we have a bit of a weird one for you. As AI slop is spread on platforms like X and Facebook, recent months have seen it used to cover up legitimate leaks. The thought process is that it will stop studios from flagging leaks and figuring out where these are coming from.

Now, a supposed extended clip/trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has surfaced. While it's obviously AI, @MyTimeToShuneH claims it's just an AI-enhanced version of a real leak, and some moments seem almost too well-choreographed to be fully AI-generated. At the same time, other scenes look abysmal.

We think there might be some real scenes mixed in, but overall, it's hard to tell whether it's even close to the real deal. With that in mind, we thought it best to let you decide by checking it out below...

New footage for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



This is 100% A.I but its an extended version of leaked footage. Doctor Doom arrives at X-mansion. Doom will have the ability to control machines/robots through runes taking command of the X-universe Sentinels. The Sentinels are shown with… pic.twitter.com/9mICAWZCr4 — Blue Minutes (@bluemintues) July 23, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.