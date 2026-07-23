Possession Set Photos: Margaret Qualley Channels Isabelle Adjani In Remake Of Controversial Cult Classic

Cameras are now rolling on Smile director Parker Finn's remake of bizarre, controversial cult classic horror movie, Possession, in New Jersey, and the first set photos have been shared online.

The shots show star Margaret Qualley (The Substance) running around the streets in a manic state. If you've seen the original film, you'll likely know what this is building towards.

Finn is directing from his own script, and also producing alongside Jonathan Fass via Bad Feeling, with Roy Lee and Andrew Childs via Vertigo, and The Batman star Robert Pattinson. Marc Bienstock is on board as an exec producer.

The '80s movie, which is genuinely one of the most f*cked up things you're likely to see, was written and directed by Andrzej Żuławski, and stars Isabelle Adjani and the late Sam Neill as a married couple in Cold War-era West Berlin whose relationship spirals into supernatural terror amid accusations of infidelity.

Qualley will play Adjani's character Anna (which could wind up being a dual role), while Callum Turner (Eternity) will play her husband, Mark. Paul Dano (The Batman) recently joined the cast in an undisclosed role (possibly the tentacled creature that shows up at the end, but probably not).

"We're planning a viciously sharp, crazy, insane film," Finn told EW in a recent interview. "It's going to have all the teeth and ferocity that the original had, but I want to do something that pays homage and honors the original but is also a spiritual successor that's in dialogue with the original, that has some new explorations in it."

"I feel like I'm making this film obviously for a big audience, but I want to make this film also for the fans of the original," he added. "I hope people give it a chance!"

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know if you've seen the original Possession in the comments.

Margaret Qualley is back to work in her first appearance in public since news of her breakup from husband Jack Antonoffhttps://t.co/CU6lHgXbE9 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 23, 2026

Margaret Qualley surfaces for first time since Jack Antonoff split after addressing wild cheating rumors https://t.co/8dLSb0iBzj — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 23, 2026

In this controversial epic of obsessive love and sexual psychosis, Isabelle Adjani (Nosferatu The Vampyre, The Story of Adele H.) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) star as a married couple torn by emotional instability and carnal infidelity. As their madness grows, their world becomes a nightmare of savage murder... and climaxes in a monstrous manifestation of sexual evil.