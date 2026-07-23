Possession Set Photos: Margaret Qualley Channels Isabelle Adjani In Remake Of Controversial Cult Classic

Possession Set Photos: Margaret Qualley Channels Isabelle Adjani In Remake Of Controversial Cult Classic

The first photos from the New Jersey set of Smile director Parker Finn's remake of Posession find star Margaret Qualley having a very bad day...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Cameras are now rolling on Smile director Parker Finn's remake of bizarre, controversial cult classic horror movie, Possession, in New Jersey, and the first set photos have been shared online.

The shots show star Margaret Qualley (The Substance) running around the streets in a manic state. If you've seen the original film, you'll likely know what this is building towards.

Finn is directing from his own script, and also producing alongside Jonathan Fass via Bad Feeling, with Roy Lee and Andrew Childs via Vertigo, and The Batman star Robert Pattinson. Marc Bienstock is on board as an exec producer.

The '80s movie, which is genuinely one of the most f*cked up things you're likely to see, was written and directed by Andrzej Żuławski, and stars Isabelle Adjani and the late Sam Neill as a married couple in Cold War-era West Berlin whose relationship spirals into supernatural terror amid accusations of infidelity.

Qualley will play Adjani's character Anna (which could wind up being a dual role), while Callum Turner (Eternity) will play her husband, Mark. Paul Dano (The Batman) recently joined the cast in an undisclosed role (possibly the tentacled creature that shows up at the end, but probably not).

"We're planning a viciously sharp, crazy, insane film," Finn told EW in a recent interview. "It's going to have all the teeth and ferocity that the original had, but I want to do something that pays homage and honors the original but is also a spiritual successor that's in dialogue with the original, that has some new explorations in it."

"I feel like I'm making this film obviously for a big audience, but I want to make this film also for the fans of the original," he added. "I hope people give it a chance!"

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know if you've seen the original Possession in the comments.

In this controversial epic of obsessive love and sexual psychosis, Isabelle Adjani (Nosferatu The Vampyre, The Story of Adele H.) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) star as a married couple torn by emotional instability and carnal infidelity. As their madness grows, their world becomes a nightmare of savage murder... and climaxes in a monstrous manifestation of sexual evil.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/23/2026, 11:53 AM
One of my favorite films of all time. Not sure if this remake is needed.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/23/2026, 11:58 AM
No reason to make this at all. Its a bonafide classic and flawless. I like Parker Finn's work too but this is not needed.
Why
Why - 7/23/2026, 12:05 PM
I've never seen the original. I'm going to watch it tonight as a result of this news! Didn't really like Smile, Qualley was great in The Substance though.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 12:09 PM
I am a fan of hers, but I'm not looking forward to this. Some things just shouldn't be remade.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/23/2026, 12:18 PM
I thought I might be the only person who liked this lunatic movie 😂

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