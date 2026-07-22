Clayface Trailer Teases Matt Hagen's Monstrous Transformation And Plenty Of Body Horror

Clayface Trailer Teases Matt Hagen's Monstrous Transformation And Plenty Of Body Horror

DC Studios has released the first full trailer for Clayface, and it teases Matt Hagen's twisted transformation into the "new face" of Gotham City. We also have an in-depth trailer breakdown.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

DC Studios has released the first full trailer for Clayface, and it's not an exaggeration to say that this looks unlike any other comic book movie we've seen.

Revealing more about what leads Matt Hagen to undergo the procedure that eventually transforms him into the shape-shifting monster we first met in Creature Commandos, the trailer also teases his final form. That comes in the preview's closing seconds, though the trailer stops short of revealing his full "clay" form. 

It was recently confirmed that, while the Clayface we know from the Batman comics will appear in the movie, he won't be featured in any marketing materials. Instead, the reveal is being saved for theaters, though we have heard from test screenings that it's very comic-accurate.

In terms of body horror, the trailer certainly isn't lacking, as it teases a moment with the desperate Matt about to cut his eyelids open with a pair of scissors...on a plane. Filmmaker James Watkins and lead star Tom Rhys Harries discuss that and more in a newly released Clayface trailer breakdown, which you'll also find below. 

Supergirl may not have panned out as DC Studios hoped, but Clayface looks like it has the potential to compete with Obsession and Backrooms as one of the best horror movies of the year. We'll have to wait and see on that front, however, as these villain-led origin stories tend to be hit-or-miss.

"Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured," reveals the new synopsis for Clayface.

"Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting-edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self," it adds, "but also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiralling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge."

The movie stars Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the cult-favourite villain from Gotham's rogues gallery. The cast includes Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, with Flanagan also getting a "Story by" credit. Clayface is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Chantal Nong Vo, Lars P. Winther, Rafi Crohn and Paul Ritchie executive producing. 

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris and costume designer Keith Madden. Volker Bertelmann (Conclave) is the movie's composer.

Clayface will be released in theaters on October 23.


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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 12:24 PM
I will accept all the haters' apologies when this becomes successful
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 12:28 PM
Boohoo, another James Gunn song in there. Cry more 😂
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/22/2026, 12:25 PM
This right here is what people want to see.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/22/2026, 12:29 PM
Hmm, now I dunno. I liked the teaser much better. This made it feel a little more generic. Felt kinda like those Sony spidermanless movies.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 12:30 PM
This looks better than anything else from the DCU at least.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Forthas
Forthas - 7/22/2026, 12:30 PM
It looks more like it should be set in Matt Reeves "The Batman" universe.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/22/2026, 12:31 PM
@Forthas - That's because he's a producer on it and his production company is involved with it.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/22/2026, 12:31 PM
Short of seeing those Gotham Police cars, you wouldn't have known that it takes place in Gotham City.

Hopefully that's not the case. Making a movie about one of Batman's bigger villains and then not making any hints or mentions of Batman would not be the way to go.

Especially if it is taking place in the DCU.

Nolanite out
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 12:39 PM
@Nolanite - i think Gunn will be forced to sprinkle Batman references/cameos here after that Supergirl flop.

Maybe hint at the Reeves Batman being in the DCU. Its his best bet imo
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 7/22/2026, 12:31 PM
I cannot and will not understand how this is the third film in the DCU. It looks good, yes, but good movies with C-list characters don't rebuild out one of the most prominent universe in the history of pop culture.

What a shame it is to be introduced to Gotham this way without Batman.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 12:32 PM
Im hoping for the Obsession/horror walkups 🤞
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 12:34 PM
@vectorsigma - That's not happening for a multitude of reasons
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 12:37 PM
@FireGunn - that is why im just hoping for now. You are good to talk to today, must be the meds? Lolz
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 12:42 PM
@vectorsigma - Yes, it's the meds
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 12:44 PM
@FireGunn - ill set an alarm for you so you dont forget
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/22/2026, 12:33 PM
Looks awesome!
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/22/2026, 12:34 PM
Huge Batman fan, huge horror fan here… am I taking crazy pills? This trailer isn’t good? This movie looks stupid

Gunn’s DCU is [frick]ed

Superman was great, everything and yes I mean everything else has been dog shit

Creature commandos and peacemaker? Those shows are ass

Supergirl? Ass

[frick] this universe

Gunn has the best job ever and he is [frick]ing it up

[frick] you Gunn!!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 12:44 PM
@RichardGrayson - The worst thing in this trailer looks better than the best thing from Supershit lol
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/22/2026, 12:36 PM
So this looks GOOOOOD...
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/22/2026, 12:38 PM
It feels like a remake of Joker. I'm still not convinced why Clayface needs a standalone movie, especially before Batman.
PopBye
PopBye - 7/22/2026, 12:38 PM
This looks great
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/22/2026, 12:40 PM
They couldn’t get any names for this movie because nobody wants to be part of it

Even Mike Flanagan dipped. He was the whole [frick]ing appeal of this!!!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 12:43 PM
@RichardGrayson - My concern is how much of his original script did they change and hopefully whatever they did change was for the better (doubtful)
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/22/2026, 12:44 PM
@FireGunn - probably added some stupid old songs and some corny jokes. Thanks James Gunn you one trick [frick]

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