Clayface WILL Fully Transform In DCU Movie; Matt Hagen Confirmed To Be Creature Commandos Villain

Clayface WILL Fully Transform In DCU Movie; Matt Hagen Confirmed To Be Creature Commandos Villain

We now have confirmation that Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen is the same version of Clayface we were introduced to in the animated Creature Commandos series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

When the Clayface movie was first announced, there were conflicting reports about which incarnation of the shape-shifting villain the film would focus on. We'd soon learn that it was going to be Matt Hagen, but there was still some confusion, since Creature Commandos had previously introduced a version of the character.

Now, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has confirmed that the sleazy, video game-playing Clayface we met in the HBO Max adult animated series was indeed Matt Hagen.

“Yes, it is the same Clayface," he tells EW, although director James Watkins still sees his movie's protagonist as an amalgam. “We’ve pinched elements from all over the place,” adds the filmmaker.

So, it would follow that Hagen will eventually transform into the monstrous creature from the series (see the thumbnail above), and this will happen in the movie - but this "towering form with gaping mouth and deep, cavernous eyes" will be kept out of all official marketing.

“You don’t want to show the shark,” says Watkins. “I think people give away too much…I believe in the power of mystery and the power of suggestion and the power of people putting two and two together. I think it’s more fun.”

Harries did share his reaction to seeing his character’s final form, however.

“It’s been a year since I saw that thing being built out. I can’t wait for people to see it. I’m constantly in awe of the huge creative machinery that goes into making a film like this, and how talented everybody on board is, and how lucky I felt to be a part of that in any way.”

Batman is not expected to appear, but set photos have featured several nods to the Dark Knight and some of his other villains, including the Joker.

“There are little Easter eggs for those really in the know,” Watkins teases, “but they’re very light sprinklings, whether it’s name references or occasional background references or visual illusions. If you didn’t know this world, you wouldn’t spot them — and they’re not there to pull people out [of the story].”

It seems clear that Clayface is going to be mostly standalone, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. If the movie is successful, there's always room to bring Hagen back to confront the DCU's Batman (whoever that turns out to be) down the line.

DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain. Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC.

Clayface is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/22/2026, 8:34 AM
I think this'll make money. It seems to fit in well with other movies that have come out lately that have been profitable. Not the type of movie that I would go to the theater for but I'll watch it one day on Netflix.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/22/2026, 8:41 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I was just having a conversation about this the other day. This is a rated R body horror movie. I see it being critically acclaimed but it's not going to do crazy numbers.

I appreciate the big swing, but DC is a mess right now and needs a win, but the fact that they are now saying "oh yeah, this super gross serious body horror movie eventually leads to this guy playing video games and being obsessed with lesbians" also doesn't really help.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/22/2026, 8:46 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I think you mean HBO max, it’s a DC property.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/22/2026, 8:47 AM
@SATW42 - look at Peacemaker, does that really help either?
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/22/2026, 8:50 AM
@Timerider - I was talking strictly about this Clayface movie. What is the connection to this and Peacemaker?
Timerider
Timerider - 7/22/2026, 8:53 AM
@SATW42 - the orgy scene in Peacemaker and clayface’s obsession with lesbians.
Repian
Repian - 7/22/2026, 8:56 AM
User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/22/2026, 8:59 AM
@Repian - I like this movie poster
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2026, 9:01 AM
@Repian - great poster!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/22/2026, 8:59 AM
I don't really sense any buzz around this film. I think it will have a bit of competition from Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy, which opens two weeks earlier, and directly with Street Fighter and Klara and the Sun.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2026, 9:01 AM
This is chronologically the first movie in the DCU yes , before even Superman?.

If so then yes it does make sense it would be the same Clayface and him becoming the more sleazy & crass version we saw in CC could work since at that point , he may have figuratively shed all of his humanity and embraced who he is while this film will be tackling him as he was in his very early days where he could be more likable and sympathetic.

Also , its not surprising but I’m glad to hear confirmation that we will see him in his full form in the film but likely towards the end since it is a body horror film which means a more gradual transformation throughout till the conclusion.

Anyway , the movie seems like it could be good so hopefully it turns out well!!.

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/22/2026, 9:06 AM
nobody asked fro this movie. will flop.
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/22/2026, 9:10 AM
@JobinJ - I want a Clayface movie. Hoping for a movie to flop is like cutting your nose off to spite your face...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/22/2026, 9:39 AM
@JobinJ - and when it doesnt, what talking point will you use then lmao
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/22/2026, 9:09 AM
When a studio has to tell you they will transform or they will show up in a comic accurate portrayal I’ve noticed it’s usually towards the very end and very brief.
I’m hoping Clayface will be something more than just a horror movie with no real ties to the Batman world.
The real monster in a Clayface movie should be Batman. Showing how all the underworld fear him.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/22/2026, 9:12 AM
User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/22/2026, 9:24 AM
I think they'd have been better off making Creature Commandos' Clayface a separate character. This is clearly an unplanned retcon, though I do look forward to the movie explaining Matt's intense interest in the Amazons being lesbians. 🤪
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/22/2026, 9:30 AM
Is Clayface set in the 90s?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/22/2026, 9:38 AM
That's another debunked MTTSH rumor
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/22/2026, 9:41 AM
Gunn DCU (Dead Cinematic Universe)full of content the fans didn't ask for!!! #SnyderBrosWasRight #ZackDCU20 #TimeIsOnOurSide #CopeAManiaHasBegun

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