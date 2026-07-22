Clayface Stills Reveal More DCU Debuts; Peter Safran Clarifies Mike Flanagan's Invovement

While DC Studios is only expected to bring Lanterns to this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, Entertainment Weekly has finally pulled back the curtain on Clayface.

In the wake of Supergirl's struggles, the hope is that the low-budget horror movie will pick up where Superman left off and get the DCU back on the right track. Clayface will revolve around actor Matt Hagen, who, after sleeping with a mobster's girlfriend, is left hideously scarred. When Dr. Caitlyn Corr offers Matt an experimental serum to fix his face, his descent into the monster we first met in Creature Commands begins.

There's a good chance the Clayface we see in theaters this October is different to what was originally planned. Mike Flanagan was supposed to write and direct, but his busy schedule meant Hossein Amini (Snow White and the Huntsman) came on board to rewrite the movie for Speak No Evil director James Watkins.

Talking to the site, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said, "We really wanted him to direct it — I mean, really, really wanted him to direct it. But Flanagan is so booked up. He had so many things on his plate. So he said, 'Listen, I can’t direct it, but you have my blessing. Go with God.'"

Describing this version of Clayface as a "true body horror of a Cronenberg-type movie," the executive added, "We’re not just telling a villain story, but a real psychological unravelling. It leans into horror and psychological thriller in a way that definitely differentiates it from more traditional superhero entries, while still being anchored in what I would say is a recognisable character."

The site's report notes that Flanagan's script "evolved significantly" when Amini came on board, and Watkins said of that earlier draft, "There were mythic things within the shape-shifting world of him. Questions of our humanity — how we lose our humanity and what it means to be a monster."

We also have more stills from Clayface. We shared a handful yesterday, but this latest batch features a first official look at Max Minghella as a Gotham PD detective (his name is still being kept under wraps), more of Matt and Caitlyn, and a behind-the-scenes shot of Tom Rhys Harries and Watkins.

There are also some promotional photos spotlighting Harries as he looks to make his big break with Clayface. Those can all be viewed in the Instagram galleries below.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.