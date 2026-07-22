Marvel Studios Slate Mapped Out Until 2042; Post-Secret Wars MCU Will Be "Streamlined And Simplified"

Marvel Studios Slate Mapped Out Until 2042; Post-Secret Wars MCU Will Be &quot;Streamlined And Simplified&quot;

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the MCU's slate is mapped out until at least 2024 and reveals how much the franchise will change after Avengers: Secret Wars.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Most fans agree that Avengers: Endgame was a pitch-perfect ending to the Infinity Saga, and all eyes were then on how Marvel Studios would top it. As of now, that hasn't happened.

Disney+ launched shortly after the movie's release, opening the door to expanding the MCU on television with shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. COVID certainly didn't help, but even long after that, it's not unfair to say the Multiverse Saga has been something of a mixed bag.

The sheer number of streaming series has diluted the brand and made it confusing for casual fans to keep up with everything going on. At the same time, Kevin Feige has been stretched thin, meaning several titles failed to live up to expectations. 

Marvel Studios is back to focusing on quality over quantity, and it seems the mixed response to the Multiverse Saga will have a huge impact on what the MCU looks like after Avengers: Secret Wars

"We want to do two things," Feige recently told Chinese press of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. "First, to bring some storylines to a close, those that started long before Iron Man, including the original X-Men characters. Second, to simultaneously set the stage for the future."

"Avengers: Endgame was truly an end, and since then, we've tried and experimented with many new things. But Avengers: Secret Wars is a beginning," he continued. "It will establish a streamlined, simplified, single universe that we can keep up with. Some things will be familiar, but many, many things will be entirely new."

"Going back to what we mentioned earlier about attracting young people and connecting with a new generation of audiences, that's exactly what the next universe will be about."

Feige has been transparent about the MCU taking its cues from how Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars led to a refreshed Marvel Universe (in that instance, Ultimate Universe characters like Miles Morales and Bombshell were integrated into Earth-616). However, this is the closest we've come to the executive confirming that we're getting a soft reboot and a fresh start. 

Many fans online have argued that it's time to recast characters like Steve Rogers and Tony Stark if Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. don't want to play them, and this is the chance to do just that. For now, what the new MCU will look like is a mystery, though we could get some hints at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

The mention of a single timeline may also debunk rumours about the Fantastic Four remaining on Earth-828. Instead, it seems they'll join the Avengers, X-Men, and Spider-Man in the same reality.

While "superhero fatigue" talk continues to dominate the conversation, Feige confirmed that Marvel Studios has plans extending well into the next decade...and beyond. 

"We were just in a Marvel Studios meeting room, planning movies all the way up to 2042," he revealed. "Whether we can make it to 2042? Who knows? Will it be those movies? Who knows? But this is how we approach and plan the vast amount of potential stories in the comics."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Relativity
Relativity - 7/22/2026, 10:42 AM
I guess that matches all the rumours that the last two years have been making it up as they go
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2026, 10:46 AM
@Relativity - yeah ,probably to an extent as he said they have been experimenting to mixed results but the future looks bright right now so hoping this signals a strong era moving forward!!

It kinda makes this entire saga feel like a transitionary phase if EG was truly an end and SW is a new beginning.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/22/2026, 11:01 AM
@Relativity - yeah and it was clearly obvious, at least for me. Even the after credits teasers didn't get the memo
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/22/2026, 10:43 AM
They best get planned up until 2058 if they actually want Jackman playing Wolverine until he's 90
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/22/2026, 10:43 AM
The softish reboot is the way to go. My 12 and 9 year olds are basically into Spider-Man/Verse movies and little else(not Sonyverse). I’d be nice to be able to experience a fresh start with them.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 10:44 AM
There needs to be a complete and total hard reboot.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/22/2026, 10:45 AM
@FireGunn - See you in 2042?
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/22/2026, 10:47 AM
@SeeYouIn2036 -

In all seriousness, who is it that you think / hope will handle him, once he enters the public domain?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/22/2026, 10:58 AM
@FireGunn -

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/22/2026, 11:00 AM
@SeeYouIn2036 - brain damage comments lmao
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/22/2026, 10:44 AM
Let me be the first to say: that's fuсking insane.

Also, I'm guessing that's the next saga. If that's two movies a year (as they should imo), it's gonna stack up to 30 movies. Seems alright if spread over three 5 year phases.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/22/2026, 11:12 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Allow a New MARVEL UNIVERSE to rule Post Secret Wars.

No Comic ties. Just new stories, bringing back the beauty of unexpected terrain in each film.

Give the best writers a real shot at putting out interlocking material in the present world.

If they want a string of Nostalgia- call it MARVEL NOW.

*But let's not incorporate ANY of those stories.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 7/22/2026, 10:48 AM
A reboot is a good idea. Just like fresh faces write and draw comics, bring in some new directors and actors to take over roles. Having x men be the first in the reboot would make the most sense
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/22/2026, 10:49 AM
Endgame really was the ending for that generation of heroes and I don't think Marvel knew how to handle the loss of RDJ and Evans. That along with the studio mandate to pump content into it's new streaming service spread the creative teams and Feige too thin.

I would take their time with X-Men and then slowly make sequels to some of the heores we know are still going to be around (FF, BP3, SM, etc.). There's no reason to have 2-3 MCU films a year with the new approach. I honestly think they should stick to 1 a year.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/22/2026, 10:51 AM
My hope, is that after Secret Wars, that "MARVEL" is going to look a lot like the Marvel of the early 2000's before Disney stepped in. Spider-Man is back to being the face of Marvel, Fantastic 4 and X-Men are in-house, so many possibilities for them to go about after Secret Wars.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/22/2026, 10:51 AM
"Some things will be familiar, but many, many things will be entirely new."

Be careful there Kev. Both the comics and the MCU tried to force characters no one cares about.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/22/2026, 10:51 AM
User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/22/2026, 10:52 AM
If they don't recast Iron Man/drive a truck full of money up to RDJ's doorstep, it's absolute madness.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/22/2026, 10:52 AM
"Secret Wars is a beginning. It will establish a streamlined, simplified, single universe that we can keep up with."

User Comment Image
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/22/2026, 10:55 AM
2042 is only 16 years away 😳😳😳
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/22/2026, 10:58 AM
But Avengers: Secret Wars is a beginning," he continued. "It will establish a streamlined, simplified, single universe that we can keep up with. Some things will be familiar, but many, many things will be entirely new."

I like this

"Going back to what we mentioned earlier about attracting young people and connecting with a new generation of audiences, that's exactly what the next universe will be about."

I hate this if they're talking young Avengers instead of rebooting everyone..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2026, 10:59 AM
Me trying to keep myself healthy and alive till 2042:

User Comment Image

I’m glad Feige gives a bit of a caveat atleast of whether they will even be around by then or if it would even be the films they are planning since as we have seen , plans can change so best to keep wiggle room to be flexible if need be.

Also I’m surprised how open Feige is being about all this and if he’s willing to talk about post SW to an extent now , it really does make me think we might get confirmation about some of the films coming out in 2028 such as BP 3 and X-Men at SDCC on Saturday!!.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/22/2026, 11:06 AM
“MCU is mapped out until 2024”

That seems about right. For marvel and the quality of copy editing on this website.
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/22/2026, 11:10 AM
Watch Feige cast Elliot Page as Tony Stark
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/22/2026, 11:12 AM
Just don't hire another ceo who'll force yall to inundate the audience with too much content at once. Give the audience time to get to know the characters you already have and stop introducing so many too soon.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/22/2026, 11:15 AM
After Endgame, the MCU lost its direction a bit. RDJ and Evans exited, Chadwick Boseman's passing and Majors' legal troubles forced major story changes, and COVID reshaped the industry around streaming. That led Disney to push out more MCU movies and Disney+ series than were really necessary, making the franchise feel rushed and less focused than it did during the Infinity Saga.

I hope they slow walk this xmen/f4 universe after Secret Wars and phase out the mcu folks. I think who they could keep around would be Holland's Spiderman, Thor and Loki. If they knock the BP casting out the park, they'll have plenty enough ties to bring in MCU characters on screen and in name to warrant a crossover event or substantial cameo in the 16 years to come.

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