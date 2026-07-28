Avengers: Secret Wars Directors Share Production Update; Filming Will Begin "So Soon It Makes Us Sweat"

Avengers: Secret Wars Directors Share Production Update; Filming Will Begin &quot;So Soon It Makes Us Sweat&quot;

Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo have shared a production update, and it sounds like reports that shooting could begin as soon as next month may have been accurate...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday doesn't hit theaters until December, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo are already under immense pressure to get next year's Avengers: Secret Wars off the starting block.

While speaking to Collider following Marvel Studios' SDCC panel, the Russos confirmed that they are currently juggling putting the finishing touches on Doomsday while continuing pre-production on Secret Wars, which is set to begin filming very soon.

"We're deep into finishing the movie, into finishing Doomsday," said Anthony. "All of the grace notes, the music, working with Alan Silvestri, sound mix, creating Alan's incredible original music. Wait until you experience what he's cooked up for Doom. That, and then we're prepping. We're prepping Secret Wars. So, it's a complicated time in our lives, but thrilling."

When asked if he wanted to reveal exactly when cameras roll on Secret Wars, Russo said: "Soon. So soon it makes us sweat a little bit."

As soon as next month?

During a recent interview with the Dog Day Afternoon social media team, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) was asked why he decided to commit to the Broadway adaptation, which runs until mid-July, when he has Avengers: Secret Wars shooting in August.

"This play I've been working on for a couple of years, it's been really important for me to do this," he said of the timing. "Then everything kind of worked out."

Between this and the Russo Brothers' update, there's speculation that Secret Wars could wind up getting pushed back from its current December 17, 2027 release date, which does seem like a distinct possibility.

Doomsday filmed from April until September 2025, with reshoots taking place earlier this year. The movie is set to hit theatres this December. Assuming Secret Wars follows a similar shooting schedule and cameras don't start rolling until August, it would be well into 2028 before the film is released.

Russo was also asked about Doomsday's final runtime: "It's too early for us to say what the running time is, but it's substantial."

For now, we can only trust that Marvel and the Russos have a handle on things. The possibility of a delay has likely been factored into the shooting schedule, so we'll see how production progresses over the next few months.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Marvel Studios Slate Mapped Out Until 2042; Post-Secret Wars MCU Will Be Streamlined And Simplified
Related:

Marvel Studios Slate Mapped Out Until 2042; Post-Secret Wars MCU Will Be "Streamlined And Simplified"
Joe & Anthony Russo Say More Marvel Movies Are Certainly A Possibility Amid Avengers 7 Rumors
Recommended For You:

Joe & Anthony Russo Say More Marvel Movies Are "Certainly A Possibility" Amid Avengers 7 Rumors

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 7/28/2026, 8:33 PM
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 8:35 PM
Marvel Studios Avengers: Secret Wars my Next Most Anticipated MCU Ever.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 8:48 PM
Doomsday will likely be near 3 hours or so as an epic crossover event film like that should be imo.

Anyway , I can’t wait to hear Alan Silvestri’s theme for Doom…

If it is what we heard when Downey walked onto the SDCC stage on Saturday then I like it , it sounds menacing & operatic which is befitting of the character i feel!!.

?is=Nksch5-WoeI1uaru
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 8:53 PM
Pass. I'm avengered out
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/28/2026, 8:56 PM
@Nonameforme - then why are you clicking on avengers articles
Marvelistits
Marvelistits - 7/28/2026, 9:01 PM
@Nonameforme - then get the f out
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 9:05 PM
@Marvelistits - I'm not in
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 9:05 PM
@ThorArms - bc were allowed to speak.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/28/2026, 9:16 PM
@Nonameforme - "man, I'm really Avengered out. I don't even want to see it"

"Oh look, a new Avengers article" *clicks*

Make it make sense 🥲
LSHF
LSHF - 7/28/2026, 9:40 PM
Take as much time as needed, please.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder