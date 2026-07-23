Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Sets Leak Reveals Sentinel Battle And [Spoiler]'s Return

Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Sets Leak Reveals Sentinel Battle And [Spoiler]'s Return

We finally have a first look at three upcoming LEGO sets for Avengers: Doomsday, revealing an epic Sentinel battle, an all-new Quinjet, and the return of a new MCU superhero at New Avengers Tower.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

At this point, we all know better than to put too much stock in what LEGO sets reveal about an upcoming movie. There have been some accurate representations over the years, but they're often produced so early that LEGO only has concept art or an idea to work off.

That would explain why Iron Man 3 didn't feature Tony Stark battling a tank-driving Mandarin, but the first wave of Avengers: Doomsday LEGO sets does match what we've been hearing about the highly anticipated movie.

Unfortunately, the images haven't been shared in HD yet, but we can still make out a few interesting details. For example, there's a team-up between Captain America and The Thing, who are piloting the Quinjet in a set that also includes Doctor Doom.

We then have New Avengers Tower, which includes Doom, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, the Human Torch, and The Sentry. The latter's presence confirms that Bob will once again suit up as the Golden Guardian, despite vowing never to do so again in Thunderbolts*.

Finally, there's a battle with a massive, comic-accurate Sentinel that features Thor, Magneto, Mister Fantastic, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and another Doctor Doom (he seems to be fighting alongside the mutant-hunting robot, not against it, though we can't be 100% sure about that).

The inclusion of a Doom Minifigure in all three sets serves as a stark reminder—no pun intended—that Robert Downey Jr.'s villain will be front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios clearly hopes to redeem the character after three failed attempts to get him right in previous Fantastic Four movies.

We're expecting the curtain to be pulled back on Avengers: Doomsday in a big way this Comic-Con weekend, as Hot Toys, for example, has revealed it will showcase its first wave of figures based on the movie this Sunday.

Take a closer look at each of these Avengers: Doomsday LEGO sets below, and stay tuned for the official reveal. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2026, 8:14 AM
So many D list characters in this that no one cares about and way too many missing A listers
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/23/2026, 8:18 AM
@Bucky74 - if anyone was to be made an Avenger it shoulda been War Machine, bro has basically been an npc in this universe
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2026, 8:22 AM
@Matchesz - Agreed. He got shafted a lot. Hawkeye and Tachilla would have been good “fill in” leaders or West Coast leaders if they went that route but many just don’t belong there like Ghost and Red Guardian.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/23/2026, 8:18 AM
Maybe that’s the Sentinel that’s controlled by Magneto that destroys New Jersey.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2026, 8:24 AM
@Timerider - It would be an improvement on Newark. Aside from the sport and concert hall, that place is cess pool of crime and disorder.

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