Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Hits 503 Million Views For Second Biggest Launch In History; Russos Respond

It really shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone that the first trailer for a movie the magnitude of Avengers: Doomsday has been watched by a lot of people since it debuted online on Monday, and the teaser has given Marvel Studios/Disney the second-biggest launch in history after one day.

According to Variety, the Doomsday teaser has been watched an incredible 503 million times over a 24-hour period. This still wasn't enough to catch Spidey, however, as the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day webbed up a spectacular 719 million views when it released in March.

Doomsday has become Disney’s most-viewed trailer of all time, beating 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl teaser with 365 million views.

Yesterday, Variety reported that Avengers: Doomsday has already generated $16.5 million in advance ticket sales after the first day of availability.

"Those pre-sales are impressive because tickets were only available for premium formats in just 1,000 domestic theaters. When Avengers: Doomsday opens the weekend of Dec. 18, the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure will land on more than 4,000 North American screens. Showtimes for premium formats on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 are already largely sold out, according to studio insiders, and exhibitors are reportedly adding more screenings for Christmas Day and beyond."

In response to the trailer views announcement, directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared the following Instagram post, thanking the "best fans in the world."

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.